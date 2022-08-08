Dog Complaints in Ocean Beach Bring Vow to ‘Kick Humane Society in Butt’

By Steven Mihailovich, Rob Vardon / Pt Loma OB Monthly / Aug. 4, 2022

In response to an Ocean Beach resident’s complaints about leashed and unleashed dogs running around beaches during prohibited hours, a San Diego city representative said officials would be asking the San Diego Humane Society — the city’s contractor for animal-control enforcement — about its practices and possibly “kicking them in the butt” if it’s not issuing enough citations.

Resident Edward Elliott said during the July meeting of the Ocean Beach Town Council that he was bitten twice while jogging on the beach over the past year, once requiring medical attention. He said he had counted 20 dogs on the beach between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. over a seven-day period and now takes his camera while jogging to record infractions.

In general, dogs on leashes are allowed on beaches and on sidewalks and park areas near the beach from 6 p.m. until 9 a.m. the next day between April 1 and Oct. 31 and from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. between Nov. 1 and March 31, according to the San Diego Parks & Recreation Department. Ocean Beach’s Dog Beach is an exception to the restrictions.

For the balance of this article, please go here.