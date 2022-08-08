A Good Time to Question the Militarization of Students in Our Schools

by Ernie McCray
So sad
that law makers,
U.S. Senators,
with all the power
in their possession
to do wonderful things,
knowing
that there are ex-servicemen and women
who have fallen ill
from breathing in poisonous air
in the battles in Iraq and Afghanistan,
chose, instead of lending them a hand,
to play games,
putting on a shameful minstrel-like show,
fist-bumping and back patting
and shucking and jiving
finally giving in
when veterans
and a comedian got ahold of them
and wouldn’t let go.
While, at the same time.
at a school somewhere
a sharply dressed military recruiter
wearing spit-shined shoes,
was trying to entice teens
into signing up to fight
the battles in the sky and on land and sea,
painting imagery in their minds
of glamour and honor
and respect,
“Making a Difference,”
playing on their innocence,
their financial and social insecurities,
plying them with promises
of scholarships
and rich job opportunities,
with no mention that they might someday
have to lay their life on the line
to get any of this,
that there could come a time
when they’re home recovering from
wounds suffered on a battleground,
mentally and physically unsound,
desperately in need of care
with none to be found
as being held up as “heroes”
and told
“Thank you for your service”
only goes so far when you’re down.
And, yes, the wars will go on
as the world doesn’t know how to get along
and it will be the young
who heed the call
to take up arms
but why not, at least,
let them finish
high school,
such a rite of passage
in America, as a rule,
so, they can make choices
on their own
regarding enlisting in the military,
rather than being pressured
by fast-talking soldiers or sailors
trying to corral the enlistees they need
to make their monthly quota
and keep a job that keeps
them far from the battle fields.
Oh, too many GIs get a raw deal
and with the way Senators
playfully lollygagged like fools.
before taking care of veterans
the way they’re supposed to do,
it appears this might be a good time to question
the militarization
of students in our schools.
Soon.
Having known several guys (and two gals) who did recruiting and classifying tours it’s a bit unfair to vilify these individuals. They are under intense pressure to make quota and in many cases face disciplinary action if they don’t. Sadly this results recruiters in pure desperation getting people in they know will not be a good fit and be a possible danger other members of their unit. Sometimes they even joke hoping to never be stationed in the same unit with the very people they get in.
The military is never going to go away and there will always be a need to bring in new people. I don’t have an answer as to how to accomplish that and not use predatory practices (my buddy’s term) on high school campuses. Sadly it is what it is.