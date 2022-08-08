A Good Time to Question the Militarization of Students in Our Schools

by Ernie McCray

So sad

that law makers,

U.S. Senators,

with all the power

in their possession

to do wonderful things,

knowing

that there are ex-servicemen and women

who have fallen ill

from breathing in poisonous air

in the battles in Iraq and Afghanistan,

chose, instead of lending them a hand,

to play games,

putting on a shameful minstrel-like show,

fist-bumping and back patting

and shucking and jiving

finally giving in

when veterans

and a comedian got ahold of them

and wouldn’t let go.

While, at the same time.

at a school somewhere

a sharply dressed military recruiter

wearing spit-shined shoes,

was trying to entice teens

into signing up to fight

the battles in the sky and on land and sea,

painting imagery in their minds

of glamour and honor

and respect,

“Making a Difference,”

playing on their innocence,

their financial and social insecurities,

plying them with promises

of scholarships

and rich job opportunities,

with no mention that they might someday

have to lay their life on the line

to get any of this,

that there could come a time

when they’re home recovering from

wounds suffered on a battleground,

mentally and physically unsound,

desperately in need of care

with none to be found

as being held up as “heroes”

and told

“Thank you for your service”

only goes so far when you’re down.

And, yes, the wars will go on

as the world doesn’t know how to get along

and it will be the young

who heed the call

to take up arms

but why not, at least,

let them finish

high school,

such a rite of passage

in America, as a rule,

so, they can make choices

on their own

regarding enlisting in the military,

rather than being pressured

by fast-talking soldiers or sailors

trying to corral the enlistees they need

to make their monthly quota

and keep a job that keeps

them far from the battle fields.

Oh, too many GIs get a raw deal

and with the way Senators

playfully lollygagged like fools.

before taking care of veterans

the way they’re supposed to do,

it appears this might be a good time to question

the militarization

of students in our schools.

Soon.