OB Historical Society Presents: ‘The All-American Crew’ – True Story of WW II Bomber Crew – Thursday, July 21

The Ocean Beach Historical Society presents:

“The All-American Crew,” by Russell Low,

Thurs. July 21, 2022 at 7 pm,

at Water’s Edge Faith Community, 1984 Sunset Cliffs Blvd., O.B.

A true story of a World War 11 bomber and the men who flew it. From old American families and recent immigrants — the ten men of this WWII bomber crew, dub themselves “The All-American Crew’ in celebration of their diversity and how their dedication to the country and their crew elevates them above their individual differences. Please join us July 21, in hearing this inspiring FREE program by Dr. Russell Low.

Dr. Low has created a nursing scholarship fund at Cal State San Marcos, and proceeds from the sales of his books go to that fund. If you are interested in buying a book, or participating, please visit. https://www.russlow.com