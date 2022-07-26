No Nukes Is Good Nukes

Will the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Plant Ever Shut Down?

By Michael Steinberg / Black Rain Press

We thought it was a done deal. The Diablo Canyon nuke plant, the last operating one in the state, located on the central coast near San Luis Obispo, was due to permanently close, one nuclear reactor in 2024, the second the following year.

In 2016, even owner Pacific Gas & Electric agreed to the deal.

But, as the Doors predicted Back in the Daze, “The future’s uncertain and the. end is always near.”

First, in late June, the California legislature, at the urging of Governor Gavin Newsom, allocated $75 million in a reserve fund to keep Diablo Canyon going, along with four “natural” gas state plants slated to start shutting next year.

Why? To avoid brown- outs and black outs. Even though, as often as not, such problems as often as not are caused by PG&E.

Earlier this year President Joe Biden made available $6 billion to keep decrepit financially failing nuke plants creaking along.

The recovering alcoholic Governor let it be known he thought it was hella cool for PG&E to apply for the Biden big bucks.

Only one problem. The San Francisco-based utility had to apply by July 5.

On that date the San Diego Union-Tribune reported that on June 30, 37 “scientists, academics and entrepreneurs” had sent a letter to Biden’s Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Grandholm.

Among the 37 signers were a good many University of California folks, as well as a founder of Whole Foods Market, since gobbled up by Amazon. Apparently, he was on the list as just another millionaire with nothing much else to do.

The Sec of Energy responded with a change in Biden’s Yes Nukes edict with a rule change that allowed PG&E to go for this substantial subsidized misfortune, which the Union- Tribune said, PG&E indeed was going to do.

In response, Linda Seely, long time San Luis Obispo resident and activist with Mothers For Peace, commented, “I know we’re in a climate crisis, but this is not a rational or practical response. It’s a ploy of desperation.”

Sources:Planet Citizen.com; Cal Matters.org; San Diego Union-Tribune.com.

Nuclear Shutdown News chronicles the decline and fall of the nuclear industry in the US and beyond, and highlights the efforts of those working for a nuclear free world.