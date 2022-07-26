San Diego City Council Places Measure to Eliminate 30 Foot Height Limit in Sports Arena Area on November Ballot

Close observers of the issue knew it would happen. In its latest move on Monday, the San Diego City Council — in an unanimous vote — placed the measure to eliminate the 30-foot height limit in the Midway on the November ballot.
If approved by voters, the measure would wipe out the height limit in a 1,324-acre area of the Midway District that includes the sports arena and nearby city-owned land, and not to the entire Midway.
This is the latest chapter in a saga which Councilmembers Jen Campbell and Chris Cate began when they convinced their colleagues to place a nearly identical measure on a November 2020 ballot. Voters approved Measure E with a 57% resultant tally. But a judge invalidated Measure E because city officials hadn’t studied the environmental impacts of taller buildings — required by law — before putting the measure in front of voters.
Cate, the lone Republican on the Council, and spearheading the current move, got all the Democrats to vote for the ballot measure, which only needs a simple majority of voters to pass.
Council President Sean Elo-Rivera was quoted as saying taller buildings in the Midway District would help solve the city’s housing crisis by building dense housing in the area, close to freeways and the oft-touted Old Town Transit Center.
This line of thinking has captured everyone of the liberals on the Council. Just saying “affordable housing” makes their eyes glaze over and puts smiles on their lips. A new sports arena will be coming and a certain fraction of the housing will be “affordable.” This is all the assurances they need. And all those jobs, too, for their labor friends.
Of course, there would be the same jobs if the entire area was converted to low-cost and affordable housing, and the Sports Arena itself could provide much more housing if eliminated. And it all could be done with the current height limit. But profit-margins are simply too important.
Voters, like the council, will be tantalized with dreams and promises that the housing crisis will be solved. No more homeless, too.
The citizens’ group, Save Our Access, which filed the original lawsuit that forced Measure E to court for a favorable ruling, says the ballot measure would destroy the height limit in too wide of an area, and that it should be targeted more narrowly.
Yet, November 2022 could be different than November 2020. Neither voters in the Midway or voters throughout District 2 voted to approve the original measure back in 2020 as they were most likely to be negatively impacted. They knew then and still know, there’s no infrastructure in place or planned to support the influx of 20 to 30,000 more residents. The Midway is already a mess and many local travelers avoid it. Perhaps the rest of San Diego voters will come to understand these things.
“Voters, like the council, will be tantalized with dreams and promises that the housing crisis will be solved. No more homeless, too.”
Our current vacancy rate is 1.25%. If tomorrow we had 10,000 more new homes in San Diego, do you think that would be helpful in lowering rents and making homes more affordable for people? In keeping people who are ending up on the streets because they can’t pay their rent in their homes?
Why is housing the only thing untethered from supply and demand on this page, despite numerous academic studies from around the world that show more homes make an impact in a housing crisis (which I’m happy to link to for those interested in what actual people studying this issue say)?
If we had a milk crisis, would you say we obviously don’t need more cows, that we’ve got an “affordable milk” problem?
If nothing else, we’re correcting a racist wrong of the destruction of the Frontier neighborhood that used to be in Midway – https://voiceofsandiego.org/2022/01/04/you-may-never-look-at-the-sports-arena-the-same-again/ – an article which weirdly never got a single mention on this website, which generally covers anything printed about the beach communities in our local papers.
I read that VOSD piece. VOSD claims Point Loma is still as racist as it was all those many, many years ago and that is why they are against affordable housing in the Midway area. Absolute bullshit. The history is interesting but the premise of the piece is insulting to all the people in this community.
Currently, the 92106 zip code is 89% white and the 92107 zip code is 84% white – far whiter than the city average of 62%. I am curious about your theories as to why there hasn’t been more diversity in Point Loma and the peninsula since Frontier was destroyed in 1962?
I looked 92106 up and found this immediately:
The largest 92106 racial/ethnic groups are White (73.0%) followed by Hispanic (13.8%) and Asian (4.8%). There isn’t a category for Portuguese but that would represent another large group.
This for 92107:
The largest 92107 racial/ethnic groups are White (74.1%) followed by Hispanic (14.9%) and Two or More (4.1%).
Statistics aside, demographics evolve over many years and are complicated. But, what matters most is that the claim that racism as a force, similar to the 1940s and 1950s, exists today in Point Loma is unsupportable.
While I guess we’ll have to agree to disagree on the racism aspect (though every time people fight multi-family housing here, there’s always a mention of THOSE PEOPLE who might move into the neighborhood), I think we can both agree that currently, the driving force against more homes here are older homeowners fighting tooth and nail to protect the SPECTACULAR gains their houses have accrued over the last 30 – 40 years.
Your idea of the driving force is just the popular one ebveryone wants to use. My house has gone up amazingly in 35 years to the point that it is ridiculous. I moved here because there were nice beach people like me here. I liked OB just like a lot of other people. It is not about the money. I would love to see prices plummet again so people could afford homes, people like my two kids. So stuff your theory.
Despite whatever racist past Point Loma may have, its current demographic doesn’t reflect anything to what level of racism may still exist there. I’ll be so bold at to say you don’t really belive that it does. Hillcrest is also mostly white. So is OB for that matter. Like Geoff said, demographics is a complicated issue.
As to the the 30 foot height limit and the idea of more housing will lower prices, I don’t know enough to give an educated opinion on that. Despite the 1.25 vacancy rate, and I have mentioned this many many times in these articles and I will mention it again. There are several multi family units in my area, some of which have been there for over 6 years and are sitting (Hillcrest/Bankers Hill) over half empty. I know “several” doesn’t mean all in San Diego but I am still baffled. The reason they are mostly empty is because a. there are not enough people who can afford them and/or b. there are not enough people who want to pay that much for so small a space. When it comes to housing economics, supply alone does not drive price.
Right you are, Geoff. Obviously, the pro-mega development crowd has not walked any of the neighborhoods….that are now transient high-rises..akin to Legoland. Nothing to do with “racism,” more to do with greed of corporate developers.
Vote against rising the 30-foot height limit…before we become New York with wind tunnels and no sun!
And vote against Jen Campbell who, like the politicians we all dislike, promised one thing to get elected, exact opposite when called on to vote. Dishonest!
Gravitas, could it also be about protecting one’s own skyrocketing home values due to the scarcity of housing options (OB, for instance, has had 1,048 homes built in it since 1990, 32 years ago)? Strange that that never gets spoken about.
You are conflating two things in your argument. The fact that the value of a person’s home is going up does not translate into the reason why some oppose certain developments. What people are trying to protect is quality of life.
Homeowners have no control over the market prices of their homes. People don’t become as impassioned, as those defending their quality of life, because of money. That argument makes no sense.
Geoff, c’mon. Of course homeowners have some measure of control over the market prices of their homes! They specifically band together to create scarcity by fighting new construction at city hall or supporting elected leaders who will not approve new projects. By artificially creating scarcity, they’ve seen their home prices jump up to astronomical heights.
You really are just a troll aren’t you?
Rest assured, city hall, and Jen Campbell, do not care what the residents of the peninsula think. They care about pleasing their developer friends.
This entire effort has been against the overall wishes of the local residents. If Jen Campbell campaigned on removing the height limit she would be retired doing needlepoint right now.
The rest of the city also does not care what the peninsula thinks, so long as it stands in the way of what’s good for everyone else.
– a Hillcrest resident & product of Scripps Ranch
Removing the 30-foot height limit anywhere is not good for everyone else.