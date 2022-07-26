Former OBcean Now Head of County Democrats: Rebecca Taylor

After the resignation of the chair of the San Diego County Democratic Party in early May, a former OBcean and former director of the OB Town Council was selected to become the new acting chair — and that was Rebecca Taylor.

Rebecca had been and still is the party’s Metro West Area Vice Chair.

Will Rodriguez-Kennedy, then-chair of the County Dems, took a leave of absence as the San Diego County District Attorney and Democratic party officials reviewed potential criminal allegations against him.

Here is how Taylor is described on the County Democratic Party’s Executive Committee site:

Rebecca Taylor, Acting Chair and Metro West Area Vice Chair

Becca is a veteran of the United States Navy where she served as an Aviation Electrician and volunteered as a Sexual Assault Victim Intervention Advocate. In 2014, Becca co-founded and became the first woman to serve as Chair on the Veterans Caucus of the California Young Democrats. She later went on to a founding member of the Democratic Women’s Club and the Blue Dream Democrats.

She has previously served on the Board of Directors of the Ocean Beach Town Council, as the Secretary for the Metro West Area Caucus, as a DSCC Delegate for AD78 and went on to be elected to the Executive Board as a Delegate to the California Democratic Party. Becca currently works as the Volunteer Manager for the San Diego Rapid Response Network which serves asylum seekers. When she’s not on a mission to elect forward thinking Democrats, Becca enjoys spending time outdoors and adventuring with friends and family.

Rebecca joins other women from Ocean Beach who have taken their experiences as OB activists to leap into prominent positions on the local city-wide scene: Gretchen Newsom — former president of the OB Town Council and now political director of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, and Andrea Schlageter, chair of the OB Planning Committee and recently elected to head the city-wide Community Planners Committee.