Mystery: What’s With the Black and White Houses in Point Loma and Mission Hills?

By Colleen O’Connor

Have you notice them? Recently renovated, remolded, sold, or added on granny flat homes that are almost identical, white houses with black trim.

Is it the work of a new Kardashian fad among home buyers and sellers? Or a massive discount on the exact same paints from an overstocked source?

Perhaps it is a rage among the Home and Garden fans. Rarely is there a developer or contractors name prominently featured on any of these homes.

Or, as some assume, a yet to be identified business or conglomerate buying up fixer-upper houses (often on hard to develop lot sizes; canyons, narrow lots, and/or squeezed parcels) in many of the best neighborhoods in the city.

One source suggests it is a hedge fund dedicated to turning all the purchases and remodels into rentals. Now the hottest real estate on the market as there is no limit to rent increase hikes.

Also, Airbnbs are thought to be behind the not so slow corrosion of once “Mayberry-like” neighborhoods, full of actual neighbors, not transient occupants.

In any case, drive or walk around your neighborhood. See how many you can find. Just a small sample follows from Point Loma and Mission Hills.

Join the hunt and the mystery. Who? What? Where? Why?