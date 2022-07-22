Brittney – Still on My Mind

by Ernie McCray

My mind stays

with thoughts

of Brittney Grinder spending her days

in a Russian prison faraway

and it breaks my heart

that so many folks are fixated

on how, on her part,

having a weed product

in her traveling bag

wasn’t very smart

which is true

but what good does it do

to throw shade

on her misguided misadventure

involving a

cannabis concentrate?

How is she helped

by claims that just because she’s a celebrity

she’s no more deserving

of being released than others are,

or by speculations

that White basketball stars

would get more publicity

if they were in the situation

she is in?

That’s so much idle chatter

blowing in a directionless wind,

especially when

one considers that what she did

has no dignified reason

to even be considered a crime,

unless possession of a

packet of aspirins

would qualify as one too.

So the task at hand

is for us to,

rather than pontificate

and debate

aspects of this case,

place BG,

and any others in a similar state,

in our

thoughts and prayers

and see to it

that our powers-that-be

fervently and continuously

work to set her free…

And we will see

a woman

who will make many more mistakes

in life,

but none, ever again, like

this one

that landed her in prison –

that’s a guarantee!