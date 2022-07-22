Brittney – Still on My Mind

by Ernie McCray
My mind stays
with thoughts
of Brittney Grinder spending her days
in a Russian prison faraway
and it breaks my heart
that so many folks are fixated
on how, on her part,
having a weed product
in her traveling bag
wasn’t very smart
which is true
but what good does it do
to throw shade
on her misguided misadventure
involving a
cannabis concentrate?
How is she helped
by claims that just because she’s a celebrity
she’s no more deserving
of being released than others are,
or by speculations
that White basketball stars
would get more publicity
if they were in the situation
she is in?
That’s so much idle chatter
blowing in a directionless wind,
especially when
one considers that what she did
has no dignified reason
to even be considered a crime,
unless possession of a
packet of aspirins
would qualify as one too.
So the task at hand
is for us to,
rather than pontificate
and debate
aspects of this case,
place BG,
and any others in a similar state,
in our
thoughts and prayers
and see to it
that our powers-that-be
fervently and continuously
work to set her free…
And we will see
a woman
who will make many more mistakes
in life,
but none, ever again, like
this one
that landed her in prison –
that’s a guarantee!
