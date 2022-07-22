Brittney – Still on My Mind

by on July 22, 2022 · 0 comments

in From the Soul

by Ernie McCray           

My mind stays
with thoughts
of Brittney Grinder spending her days
in a Russian prison faraway
and it breaks my heart
that so many folks are fixated
on how, on her part,
having a weed product
in her traveling bag
wasn’t very smart
which is true
but what good does it do
to throw shade

on her misguided misadventure

involving a

cannabis concentrate?

How is she helped

by claims that just because she’s a celebrity

she’s no more deserving

of being released than others are,

or by speculations

that White basketball stars

would get more publicity

if they were in the situation

she is in?

That’s so much idle chatter

blowing in a directionless wind,

especially when

one considers that what she did

has no dignified reason

to even be considered a crime,

unless possession of a

packet of aspirins

would qualify as one too.

 

So the task at hand

is for us to,

rather than pontificate

and debate

aspects of this case,

place BG,

and any others in a similar state,

in our

thoughts and prayers

and see to it

that our powers-that-be

fervently and continuously

work to set her free…

 

And we will see

a woman

who will make many more mistakes

in life,

but none, ever again, like

this one

that landed her in prison –

that’s a guarantee!

{ 0 comments… add one now }

Leave a Comment

Older Article:

Newer Article: