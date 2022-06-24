‘We Won’t Go Back!’ Rally – Waterfront Park – Friday, June 24 – Today

People and advocacy groups across the nation rushed to voice outrage and organize rapid-response demonstrations Friday after the U.S. Supreme Court’s right-wing supermajority voided half a century of reproductive rights by reversing the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.

Protesters immediately descended upon the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. in the wake of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a 6-3 decision declaring that “the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion… and the authority to regulate abortion must be returned to the people and their elected representatives.”

Demonstrators chanted slogans including “We won’t go back!” and “My body, my choice!” as they rallied against the court’s right-wing majority.

“We won’t go back” demonstrations have been organized nation-wide, including here in San Diego. Today, Friday:

Friday, Jun 24 7:00pm

Waterfront Park. 1600 Pacific Highway San Diego CA 92101