Map of Protests Against Supreme Court Decision From Around the Country

This is a map of “We Won’t Go Back” protests from around the country in response to the right-wing Supreme Court decision – many happened on Friday, June 24, but many others are being planned for the following days and weeks.

For more, go to the site.

According to today’s San Diego Union-Tribune:

Thousands gathered at two separate rallies Friday night in downtown San Diego to protest the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and strip away constitutional protections for abortions.

About 1,000 people crowded around the steps of the Hall of Justice before setting off on a through the streets of downtown.

Around the same time that procession began, another group of more than 1,000 was gathering near Waterfront Park outside the San Diego County Administration Center.

Both groups decried the court’s decision that upended the landmark 1973 opinion Roe v. Wade, which upheld a woman’s right to abortion without government restrictions.