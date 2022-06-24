The Widder’s Rantings – Abortion and Guns, Drought and More Buildings, Campbell, Trump and Biden – Whew!

By Judi Curry

A few days ago my editor-dude wrote to me and asked if I was okay because I hadn’t written anything for some time. I answered back that I was physically all right, but there is so much going on in the world that is pissing me off I was unable to articulate the feelings. Today’s decision, although we knew it was coming, just set everything else off.

Who are these people that think they can control the lives of all of the women in America? What gives them the right to make a medical decision that doesn’t pertain to them in any way? Who are they to make a decision that will affect lives for years and years and years? Do they think that by passing this stupidity that abortions will not take place?

They have effectively removed SAFE abortions from every woman living in a state that prohibits them. I thought that there was supposed to be a separation between church and state? What happened to that? Do they realize that they have reduced women to second-class status?

And their ruling yesterday re: the gun law in New York (and probably will be a California ruling soon too.) People can carry guns because they want to; they don’t have to follow any rules for purchasing them.

Perhaps the only way the Supreme Court will stop the carnage that continues day after day is for one of them to be involved in a shooting. MAYBE that is the only way that they can see what others are up against because it is obvious they are unaware of life for the common man.

As an Educator, the thought of teachers bringing guns to school to protect the students is the day that I would hang up my credential. As a former Principal I know that teachers get angry too. It would not surprise me to have teachers end up fighting each other with guns, as they frequently do verbally.

Can you just see it happening now: A police officer comes into a classroom and tells the teacher that there is an active shooter in the building. The teacher fumbles around for the key to the gun – some student playing a joke probably hid the key – and the teacher can’t find it.

Or… another scene – teacher doesn’t know that police officer and gets out his gun and shoots the officer; or……. The gun would be locked up, wouldn’t it? You wouldn’t want the teacher to be carrying it on his person, would you? How many shots would be fired before the teacher could unlock the safety box to get his gun, and how long would it take to load it?

Teachers are there to teach children; to motivate them to learn. A scared student will not learn; a scared teacher cannot fulfill his/her duties. Stupidity reigns.

What’s the answer? Amend the 2nd amendment. (Have you finished laughing yet?)

And it’s not just guns and abortions that have me riled up. Let’s add another stupid move.

California is in a very serious drought.

It seems that California is always in a serious drought. But once again we are being asked – no, told – to cut back on water. Cut back on lawns; cut back on showers, etc.

And yet our council members are approving stopping the 30 foot limit for building. They are talking about large numbers of buildings with lots of apartments in those buildings. Where is the water going to come from?

Water is already costing people a small fortune. Many cannot afford the increases that new buildings will generate.

And what about parking? Where will all these people moving into these huge skyscrapers park their cars? How will they afford gas? What will the air pollution be like?

And it still comes back to water. I, personally, have 14 fruit trees. When I have an abundance of fruit I put it out on Next Door and invite people to come and take some of it. I met 23 different families these past months because I had a surplus of peaches.

But if I – and everyone else – have to cut back on our watering, no one will be able to grow their own vegetables and fruit. The farmers, even as I type this, have already been told to cut back on their watering, and the price of these commodities will skyrocket and people will not be able to afford food.

Yet we keep talking about building. Wake up! If you build bigger buildings you have to supply water, and there isn’t any. What will happen then?

I’ m angry that Jen Campbell will be in the runoffs against a person we’ve never heard of; I’m angry that so few people voted in the primary election; I’m angry at those people that still insist that Trump won the election; I’m angry to know that if by some fortune the “January 6th committee” finds that Trump was guilty of conspiracy that the sitting Supreme Court will find him not guilty. I’m angry that Biden is not doing more for the good of the American people; I’m angry that Kamala Harris is doing so little for the American people. She still is the Vice-President, isn’t she? You hardly hear her name anymore.

I could go on and on. But I know what many of you will say – another reason to get mad. But it’s time to stop; cool down; and take a dip in the pool. That should cool me off. At least while it still has water in it!