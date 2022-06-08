Point Loma High School 2022 – News and Video

Point Loma High alumni have put together a video on the school’s grand re-opening. OB Rag readers have enjoyed previous peeks at the rehabilitated old school, nearly 100 years old, thanks to Peninsula News published online by the Point Loma Association. But now we have the official PLHS alumni video and news from their website:

From the PLHS Alumni News:

Hello Pointers!

Today is Monday June 6, 2022 and at long last the ribbon cutting for the modernization of PLHS is taking place. In honor of that event we have put together a sneak peak slideshow of the newly renovated campus.

We recognize that each person has their own feelings about the changes to the campus over the years. But with my 50 year reunion coming up next year, I was reflecting on the reality that it is not just PLHS that has changed….I do not look the same as I did while attending PLHS. Age has caused us both to change, but we remain relevant by staying current. The old buildings are gone, but the friendships, the motivation to excel, the memories and the legacy of PLHS endure. And Pointer Spirit is still in all of us.

Note that the Alumni Room is still a work in progress but last week one of our most exciting design elements was delivered and now we can move forward in earnest. (Hint: You will feel the love for the old buildings when you are in the room.) We hope to have the room completed soon and will set up dates for alumni tours this summer. Stay tuned for more info.

Now, turn up the volume and enjoy the show….with introduction by Scott Hopkins:

Here’s to you Point Loma High School!

As she nears 100 years of age, our beloved Point Loma High School is unveiling a makeover, one undertaken to give the students of today the best learning environment available. Just as we change, so must our methods and means of learning.

The site-wide modernization program is nearing completion and has added a new three-story building with 20 new classrooms and an amazing Media Center to go with another two-story classroom building completed several years ago.

Every classroom on campus is now a high tech 21st century learning center. A motion picture production facility, new music facility and new weight room are also among the new resources. Other improvements include a new gym floor and seating.

In Pete Ross Stadium, new seating and amenities for 500 visitors has been added on the North side. The students of today will have the tools for growth and learning to become alumni who continue to make us proud, carrying on a nearly century-long tradition of excellence.