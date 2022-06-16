News for Ocean Beach and Point Loma – Mid-June 2022

View Short Video of “Progress” on the OB and San Diego Pier

OB’s Charles Landon made a short video of the repair crew removing the final form from the OB Pier. Here’s the link

Suspicious Fire at Midway’s Heritage Inn — Person Detained

A suspicious fire erupted at a Midway-area hotel Thursday, causing an estimated $45,000 worth of damage. The non-injury blaze at Heritage Inn San Diego, 3333 Channel Way, broke out around 6:15 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Firefighters were able to confine the flames, which started on a mattress, to a single room, the city agency reported. Police detained a person for questioning about the blaze, officials said. Investigators set the monetary losses at $30,000 to the structure and $15,000 to contents. San Diego Patch

Nimitz Crossing Sold for $30 Million



A Point Loma apartment building, Nimitz Crossing, has been sold for $30 million. City Chevrolet of San Diego bought the property at 3903 Voltaire St. The seller was Next Space Development. Tyler Sinks, a senior director of Berkadia, and John Chu and Edward Rosen, managing directors of Berkadia, represented the seller. Jaimie Takajo Herrera and Drew Christopher of Cali Realty Investments represented the buyer. Nimitz Crossing has a mix of one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with washers and dryers. SDBJ

City hires real estate firm to evaluate bids for the sports arena site

San Diego officials will lean on the affordable housing and sports-venue expertise of international real estate investment management and services firm Jones Lange LaSalle as it takes a closer look at proposals from three development teams in the running to lease and remake the city’s property at 3220, 3240, 3250 and 3500 Sports Arena Blvd. Tuesday, San Diego City Council unanimously approved a one-year, $250,000 consultant agreement with JLL. The firm, which was selected through a competitive bidding process, will begin work immediately and start by vetting the financial assumptions in the bids submitted by Midway Rising, HomeTownSD and Midway Village+. The contract can be extended on an annual basis for a maximum of five years. JLL is expected to help the city pick a winning team to redo San Diego’s 48-acre sports arena site in the Midway District. It will also assist with negotiating the long-term ground lease and site development conditions.

Ballot Measure to Take Out 30-Foot Height Limit in Midway On Track for November Ballot

The do-over ballot proposal to lift the 30-foot building height limit in San Diego’s Midway District remains on track to appear before city voters this fall. Wednesday, the City Council’s Rules Committee voted unanimously in favor of advancing the ballot measure to the full council for final consideration. The action tees up the measure to be placed, by the council, on the November ballot — two years after the electorate approved Measure E and OK’d taller buildings in the 1,324-acre area that includes San Diego’s sports arena. A court order later invalidated the ordinance. SDU-T

Point Loma High School Students Organized Anti-Gun March – They Still Don’t Feel Safe



Zoë Geller-Alford, a Point Loma High School junior, and Theo Martien, co-organizer, brought the issue of gun safety and America’s violence to their high school recently by helping to organize their fellows to a June 9 student activist march from the Hall of Justice to Waterfront Park.. Geller-Alford said: “We need to make sure everyone knows it is their responsibility to be involved. No matter who you are, no matter what you believe in: You need to be involved in this fight because it is literally children fighting for their lives. It’s enough about thoughts and prayers. It’s enough saying, ‘We need to do something.’ There’s a pattern of politicians funded by the National Rifle Association saying they’re going to do something – and then legislation gets stalled. We need to register to vote and get everyone registered to vote. We need to make sure that young people have a say in the changes that happen in this country.”

“It was definitely a reaction to the Uvalde shooting,” said Martien. “I just reached out to Zoe about getting something organized to get our voice heard. And here we are.”

“We still don’t feel safe,” said Geller-Alford. “We want to make sure that the people who do feel the need to express their Second Amendment rights and own a firearm have been background-checked, trained, and licensed to have one. There are a lot of extreme arguments on either end of this issue and I think banning all guns or arming teachers, are maybe not the solutions we want. There needs to be so much more regulation uniformly. This state has the most gun-control laws by far. But that in no way reflects the rest of our country. We are trying to highlight youth voices in the fight for gun control in light of Robb Elementary and the shooting, which is the deadliest mass shooting since Sandy Hook. It’s ridiculous that we still have to fight for our safety for our place of learning. We’re just trying to show our outrage at that. We’re in our finals weeks – and we’re still out here in the streets. It should be our whole City, our whole country, with us.” Peninsula Beacon

The Protecting Our Kids Act includes:

The Raise the Age Act to raise the purchasing age for most semi-automatic weapons to 21 years old. Currently, someone could buy a semi-automatic rifle at just 18 years old – yet you must be 21 to buy a handgun.

The Prevent Gun Trafficking Act to crack down on gun trafficking and straw purchases to keep illegal guns off streets.

The Untraceable Firearms Act outlaws ghost guns and ensures that all firearms are traceable.

The Closing the Bump Stock Loophole Act to close the bump stock loophole, banning these deadly tools from civilian use.

The Keep Americans Safe Act to outlaw new high-capacity magazines, which have been the accessory of choice in the bloodiest mass shootings.

Strengthening safe storage requirements to protect children from accidental shootings.

Requiring an annual report of demographic data of those determined ineligible to purchase guns.

Sidewalk Vendor Ordinance Goes Into Effect June 22 — Except for the Coast

The Sidewalk Vendor Ordinance will go into effect throughout San Diego on June 22, 2022. The Coastal Commission must still review and approve the ordinance for the coastal areas. The Ordinance was approved by the city council with an 8-1 vote and signed by Mayor Todd Gloria on May 23, 2022. The ordinance will go into effect 30-days after the Mayor signs it into law. The new ordinance will allow vendors to come into the formal economy, while setting balanced regulations that support vendor compliance, promote public health and safety, and protect access to the City’s public spaces. The City Heights and Logan Heights Community Development Corporations will provide city-wide training and education to sidewalk and pushcart vendors who must have a permit and follow the new regulations to operate in the City of San Diego. For Sidewalk Vendor Ordinance information: https://www.sandiego.gov/sites/default/files/guide-to-sidewalk-vending.pdf

Midway Homeless Shelter Expected to Open in July

A new low-barrier, 24/7 bridge shelter housing up to 150 homeless, now under construction on County Psychiatric Hospital land in the Midway District, is expected to open soon. The Lucky Duck Foundation, a nonprofit whose mission is to alleviate the suffering of homelessness throughout San Diego County, is donating the use of their bridge shelter at 3851 Rosecrans St. The construction of the shelter will take about four weeks to complete, and is expected to be operational in July. sdnews.com

Point Loma High Graduation Returns to Campus

The 97th graduating class of Point Loma High School was the first since 2019 to enjoy its commencement ceremony on campus. Class members, teachers, and staff could best be described as “resilient,” since their four years were filled with campus construction and COVID distance learning. Adjustments and changes were frequent but in the end, familiar emotions emerged as parents proudly watched their radiant young adults move on to the next stage of their lives.

OB’s Beach Sweets Celebrates 15 Years

How sweet it still is for candy store owner Laura Smith in Ocean Beach. Having just celebrated her 15th anniversary for Beach Sweets at 5022 Newport Ave., the beachfront candy entrepreneur noted there is an interesting story to tell regarding how she started her shop. “I was turning 50 and I was working in graphic design and publishing downtown and I was working in a cubicle,” Smith said. She added jokingly, “But it was like, ‘I am just going to this cubicle and I’m going to die, and that is going to be my life.’” That is when Smith, whose family splits time between Flagstaff and Point Loma, had an epiphany involving past memories from where she came from. “All the East Coast beach towns had old-fashioned candy stores,” she said. “And I always dreamed of opening a candy store in OB because it is a funky beach town. One day I was walking by that store (formerly a T-shirt shop) with my niece and saw that it was for lease. I had already done my business plan, and the owner had a stack of applicants. But he loved our idea. I guess it was just meant to be.” sdnews.com

Short Term Rental Ordinance Takes Effect Fall 2022

The Coastal Commission approved the STVR proposal, and the city council passed the ordinance on May 17, 2022. Here is what will change when the ordinance takes effect in Fall 2022, according to Jen Campbell:

Short-term whole-home rentals will be capped at 1% of housing stock citywide

Funded city positions for enforcement

Lottery for permits for Tiers Three and Four

Prioritization for good actors

For more detailed information and Frequently Asked Questions on the Short Term Residential Ordinance, visit the Office of the City Treasurer:https://www.sandiego.gov/treasurer/short-term-and-vacation-rentals

Property Investment Firm Has Been Scooping Up Apartment Complexes – Including Pointe Luxe in Midway

MG Properties, based in Sorrento Valley, has been especially active of late in scooping up California apartment complexes and is turning its attention in 2022 closer to home. Paul Kaseburg Chief Investment Officer MG Properties said: “San Diego is on our priority list for new acquisitions this year. It has been a stable performer throughout cycles and is well positioned to benefit from job growth as the post-COVID recovery continues. For the past few years, we have been steadily buying in most of our markets throughout the Western U.S., both California and others. California has been slower to recover economically than other markets, so we have been finding more opportunities in California recently.” Long term, Kaseburg said MG Properties remains “very bullish on the California economy, although it has some political risks that we are carefully evaluating.” In all, Kaseburg said that MG Properties owns 38 apartment projects in California, including seven in San Diego County totaling 2,300 apartments. The San Diego properties include Pointe Luxe Apartment Homes in the Midway District, The Tech apartments near San Diego State University, Canyon Villa Apartments in Chula Vista, Block C Apartments in San Marcos, Marc San Marcos in San Marcos, Hendrix Apartments in Escondido, Waterleaf Apartments in Vista, and Preserve at Melrose in Vista. San Diego Business Journal

OB Makes Union-Tribune’s “Top 10 Beaches” List, Duh



Here’s why the U-T picked OB as one of its “Top 10 Beaches” List:

Filled with local artists, surfers and dogs, Ocean Beach is known for having heart. The neighborhood isn’t afraid to be quirky and fully embrace its unofficial slogan: “Keep O.B. weird.” The scene: This chill wonderland is full of hippies, history and laid-back vibes. You’ll likely find people selling art on the sidewalk — or at the Farmers Market on Wednesdays — as well as yogis and acrobats doing tricks on the grassy patches next to the sand, surfers catching waves at the surf-only section near the pier, and lots of friendly pups at Dog Beach. Parking: There are two free parking lots near the lifeguard station, and one adjacent to Dog Beach. Stalled spots are also available along Newport Avenue, as well as lots of parallel parking along the residential streets — just be prepared for a longer walk or mild hike to the sand.

Facilities: The restrooms by the lifeguard station aren’t the most well-kept, so it’s best to utilize the showers to rinse off any seaweed and sand, then use the restrooms at a nearby establishment (as long as you’re a paying customer). Eat and drink: Newport Avenue is the main strip of Ocean Beach lines with a diverse collection of restaurants and bars. Grab tacos at South Beach Bar and Grill, or enjoy a brew at Ocean Beach Brewery. And of course, the famous Hodad’s Burgers always has a line out the door. Nearby spots: If you’re up for a drive, take a trip to Sunset Cliffs. Sandwiched between Ocean Beach and Point Loma, these bluffs offer a breathtaking panorama, best experienced or photographed once the sun goes down. Best Insta spot: Though many Ocean Beach residents strongly opposed Target joining the neighborhood last year, the silver lining is a large, blue-hued mural that graces one of the store’s exterior walls, painted by local female artist duo Pandr Design Co.

The Joint’s Owners Take Over Next Door Sushi Place to Open “The Bowl”

The team behind San Diego sushi & tapas hotspot The Joint is opening a new ramen restaurant in Ocean Beach cleverly dubbed The Bowl. Mike Lowe opened The Joint bar & restaurant on the corner of Newport Avenue and Cable Street in San Diego’s Ocean Beach in 2011, offering a menu of sushi and tapas with around 20 taps devoted to local craft beer. In 2021, around the restaurant’s 10 year anniversary, owners added a full cocktail menu to the bar and then hired talented local chef Chris Osbourne, who had previously worked as chef de cuisine at San Diego’s historic Mister A’s restaurant and at East Village’s classic steakhouse Cowboy Star.

The owners of The Joint have taken over the nearby space that last housed Taika Sushi for the opening of The Bowl, a new bar & restaurant with a menu centered around ramen, sushi and other globally-inspired small plates. From the bar, expect a devotion to local craft beer, kombucha and seltzer, as well as a list of wine and sake. “The Bowl’s menu will have lots of emphasis on farmers market and using local mushrooms, best quality meats and veggies used to make all the broths and tare’s [Japanese sauce],” explained Executive Chef Chris Osbourne. “Most of the ramen will be very over the top. For instance a beef ramen that features a whole bone in shortrib braised in miso. We will have sushi as well and small plates – our takes on Japanese Izakaya traditions with unique changes and use of the best fish available.” The Bowl is anticipated to open in early fall 2022 at 4953 Newport Avenue in San Diego’s Ocean Beach. For more information, visit thejointob.com. SanDiegoVille

OB’s Doors of Change Transforms Musical Message to Young Homeless

A San Diego organization has transformed the way it serves the teen and young adult homeless population after drastic changes brought on by the pandemic. For decades, Doors of Change operated a center in Ocean Beach, offering free music lessons there in hopes of connecting with homeless youth and eventually connecting them to resources and housing. “They kind of come to us broken,” program director Joanne Newgard said. “To survive in society, you do need a phone, you need an address. If you’re applying for a job, you can’t really put down ‘I live in my car.’ So we have tried to give them as many options as possible so that they can have successful lives and that they can make better choices.”

But the pandemic forced Doors of Change to close its center, leaving the group with no central location. So they began to prioritize outreach efforts, with teams canvassing the county several times a week and posting flyers about their services. “What we realized right away is that we kept getting phone calls,” Newgard said, “So we knew there was still an issue, we knew they were still in need.”

Door of Change founder Jeffrey Sitcov says they’ve also seen an increase in the number of young homeless people seeking help for mental health issues since the pandemic started. ”The biggest thing is that it really is a huge issue for these kids emotionally. They have such pressure being homeless as it is then having a pandemic on top of it. It puts a lot of pressure on these kids,” Sitcov said. “We said, we’ve got to do something about this. If not, they’re going to commit suicide. You know, drug overdose,” Sitcov said, “There’s so much pressure on them. So we said, let’s bring the doctor to them.”

In order to do that, they started a new program called YES, or Youth Emotional Support. The goal is to connect the homeless with mental telehealth services. The organization will pay for cell phones or laptops, and then help the homeless youth navigate the complicated mental health care system in order to get treatment. Doors of Change is hosting a benefit concert to raise money for those new efforts to help homeless youth. The band Three Dog Night will perform at the “Concert of Hope” on June 30th at the Moonlight Amphitheater in Vista. For tickets, you can visit this website: https://doorsofchange.org/

Recovery Search for Young Man at Mission Beach Continues

The search for an 18-year-old man who went missing while swimming in the ocean off the coast of Mission Beach resumed Thursday with personnel aboard boats using side-scan sonar. The young man was among several swimmers who began having trouble staying afloat in the water near Jersey Court about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Lifeguards rescued two distressed youths in the group but were unable to locate a third, SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said. Patch