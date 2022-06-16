Reader Rant: ‘Business as Usual’ Is the Business of San Diego, No Matter Who’s in Charge

By Frances O’Neill Zimmerman

Forget the political party labels — we’re all Democrats now in California, and our own slick, compromised self-servers are running the show.

That’s why we’ve got a Democratic-majority State Legislature passing laws that over-ride local municipal zoning authority in favor of dense development in residential neighborhoods, pretending that such anti-CEQA “reform” will provide housing for burgeoning numbers of homeless living on our streets.

That’s why we’ve got San Diego city council representatives like Jen Campbell who get elected by saying one thing and then doing another, financed by vested interests who want to drop longstanding coastal zone 30-foot building height limits in order to construct high-rises of fictitious “affordable housing.”

That’s why we’ve been paying millions in rent for an unvetted, hazardous, useless piece of downtown real estate on Ash Street — a deal signed by then-Council president now-Mayor Todd Gloria and City Attorney Mara Elliott, albeit cooked up by former Republican Mayor Kevin Faulconer and his former City Attorney Jan Goldsmith and benefiting a crony advisor falsely working “pro bono.”

Trees?

Parking spaces morphing into bike lanes?

“Get-it-done” apps that belie their name?

Post-pandemic fallout slamming the economy of central downtown?

War-zone appearance of Horton Plaza demolition and its slow reconstruction contributing to the loss of longstanding San Diego Repertory Theater?

Forget about all of it.

“Business as usual” is the business of San Diego, no matter who’s in charge.