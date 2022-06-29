Imperial Beach Replaces July 4 Fireworks With High-Tech Drone Show

Could this be a model for Ocean Beach?

The Imperial Beach fireworks show that was set to take place on July 4 is now canceled and will be replaced with a high-tech drone show, according to officials.

Fire potential from traditional fireworks is the one of the reasons behind the change as well as reducing noise, smoke and debris, City Manager Andy Hall stated in a press release Monday.

Officials say they are “excited to introduce a new way to enjoy the 4th of July” as the drone show synchronizes with music that will broadcast at Pier Plaza and be available on personal devices from the city’s website.

Verge Aero, a drone automation company based out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, will produce the show as well at other locations such as Vail, Colorado and the Lake Tahoe area on July 4.

Guests can watch the show from the Pier Plaza at 7:30 p.m. with a performance from Marine Band San Diego.

Seacoast Drive will be open for bus access, but parking will not be available at any time from Palm Avenue to Imperial Beach Blvd, according to officials. There is a bus stop in Pier Plaza for the easiest access to the show for those not quite within walking distance. 5FoxNews

A few years ago, Mike James proposed a whole different scenario : “Back to the Future: A Proposal to Replace the OB Pier Fireworks Festival With A Light and Water Show,” see here.)