Mike James: A Look at Past Ocean Beach Street Fairs and a ‘Radical’ Proposal for the Future

Back to the Future: A Proposal to Replace the OB Pier Fireworks Festival With A Light and Water Show

By Mike James

Originally posted June 21, 2019

In 1980 I was 24 years old and part owner of the James Gang Custom T-Shirts with my brothers Ron, Rich, Greg and Pat.

I was also serving my first term as the president of the Ocean Beach Merchants Association (later renamed Mainstreet Association).

As a new organization formed in 1978, we were looking for ways to promote the community.

I had remembered watching the Fourth of July fireworks off the Ocean Beach Pier while on vacation in 1974. An event that ended a year later due to lack of sponsorship.

So in the spring of 1980 I proposed to a skeptical OBMA Board of Directors to bring back the fireworks.

The James Gang, along with John Small, owner of the Sunshine Company Saloon, guaranteed the proposed $3,000 budget for the fireworks.

With the sale of commemorative T-Shirts and donations from the community the initial budget was met plus an additional $1000 for the fireworks.

On the July 4, 1980, under hazy skies the First Annual Ocean Beach Fireworks Festival began.

In 1983 the Street Fair was added to the event and in 1985 the Chili Cook-off. In the 90’s, with the popularity of the those events the name was changed to the Ocean Beach Street Fair and Chili Cook-off.

I could hardly imagine those many years ago of what this event would become.

Over the years the event has changed, the Street Fair went from a two day event to one. The once popular Marshmallow wars became a nightmare and is now no longer welcome.

With the structural damage to the pier during winter storms, a change has been required on the fireworks logistics as well. Previously large trucks were allowed to move the fireworks to the end of the pier. Now only smaller trucks will be allowed. This increase in cost plus a substantial decrease in funding from the County’s tourist tax money has affected the viability of future fireworks.

There has also been concerns with the environmental impact of the fireworks as well as noise factors affecting animals and those with PTSD.

As we celebrate the 40th Annual Ocean Beach Fireworks Festival/Street Fair and Chili Cook-off, four decades since I proposed bringing back the fireworks, I offer a new idea.

To explore ending the fireworks and to began the Light and Water Festival.To replace the archaic fireworks with new technology in light and sound.

To use the pier and the ocean as the canvas.

Communities across the world are embracing this art form and new innovations are constantly added.

Imagine the pier lit up, images projected off of water misted in the air.

I realize the idea seems radical but where better than O.B. to think outside the box.

It was a radical idea 40 years ago when my brother Rich James proposed to bring a 60 foot Xmas tree and place it in the sand.

The idea of replacing the fireworks with a light and sound event may not happen overnight but I think it is time to once again dream of what we can accomplish as a community.

View the links below and just imagine the possibilities.

Singapore Light Show – https://youtu.be/K25LP8ikJRE

Dubai Light Festival – https://youtu.be/t2g_Vnf13GE

International Light Festival – http://international-lightfestivals.org/

Disneyland Fantasmic – https://youtu.be/GS2cvKS_lNY

Amsterdam – https://youtu.be/lXdGa3FBPNM