A Shameful Supreme Court That’s a Menace to Society

by Ernie McCray

We’ve got a court

that’s considered “Supreme,”

yet, it has trampled on women’s

hopes and dreams,

taking away their right

to have autonomy regarding

their health and their bodies

that go back to the previous century,

leaving their

granddaughters

and great-granddaughters

to face a reality

where they, might, someday,

serve time in the penitentiary

for bringing an end to a pregnancy,

no matter how loving and caring

and law abiding

they might,

as human beings,

happen to be.

I can only cry:

“Mercy, me!”

Seems to me if

the highest court in this land

was truly “Supreme”

there would be no ruling of theirs

that would

endanger women’s general wellbeing,

no bastardizing of

“EQUAL JUSTICE UNDER LAW”

which happens to be

its ultimate responsibility.

Ever so sadly

we have a shameful Supreme Court

that’s a menace to society.