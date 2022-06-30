by Ernie McCray
We’ve got a court
that’s considered “Supreme,”
yet, it has trampled on women’s
hopes and dreams,
taking away their right
to have autonomy regarding
their health and their bodies
that go back to the previous century,
leaving their
granddaughters
and great-granddaughters
to face a reality
where they, might, someday,
serve time in the penitentiary
for bringing an end to a pregnancy,
no matter how loving and caring
and law abiding
they might,
as human beings,
happen to be.
I can only cry:
“Mercy, me!”
Seems to me if
the highest court in this land
was truly “Supreme”
there would be no ruling of theirs
that would
endanger women’s general wellbeing,
no bastardizing of
“EQUAL JUSTICE UNDER LAW”
which happens to be
its ultimate responsibility.
Ever so sadly
we have a shameful Supreme Court
that’s a menace to society.
