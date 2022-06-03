Homeless Man Stabbed With Life-Threatening Wounds As He Camped in Ocean Beach Parking Lot

A homeless man was apparently stabbed in the chest while he camped in an Ocean Beach parking lot early Friday, and his wounds appear to be life-threatening.

After the 34-year-old man called 911, medics arrived to find him with a two-inch deep chest wound and rushed to a hospital and into surgery. Police said he is expected to survive.

The call came in around 3:45 a.m. and police found the victim on Newport Avenue near the beach. It is probable that he was stabbed but the unidentified victim told officers he could not remember what happened.

The U-T reported that, police stated “The site of the attack is a frequent transient encampment,” and that “no one else was around when police arrived.” One officer said, “Never seen it so deserted.”