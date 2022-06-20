Coincidence? City Prepares Pier to Reopen Just in Time for the Ocean Beach Street Fair

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Check out Charles Landon’s brief video, shot Monday morning, of the city power-washing the OB / San Diego Pier.

Obviously, the city is preparing the pier for some kind of re-opening. Is it just coincidence that the city will reopen the iconic structure just in time for the famous Ocean Beach Street Fair happening this weekend?

By the looks of it, the city plans to open the “T” section of the pier. Is this possible? Why else would they be cleaning it? Isn’t the T-section the most unstable part of the pier?

Will there be a ceremony for the reopening? Will there be another ribbon-cutting? Will officials be too afraid to even go on the pier?

[Only the OB Rag ponders such questions.]

For more on the 42nd Annual OB Street Fair & Chili Cook-Off, go here.