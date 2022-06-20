Head of ‘Circulate San Diego’ Nixes Developers’ Fees in La Mesa

The head of the controversial group, Circulate San Diego, is Colin Parent. Parent also sits on the La Mesa City Council.

He and his group have often been subjected to criticism in the pages of the Rag over the last months, mainly because, as we see it, they masquerade as bicycling environment-friendly, housing advocates who are actually enabling developers and their friends in city government.

One quick piece of evidence: Circulate San Diego came out in support of the very worse, most dense, most high-rise model that the Navy recently offered to the public for their redevelopment of Old Town – and then withdrew after the withering community response.

Back to Parent. And La Mesa.

Last Tuesday, June 14, the city council in La Mesa considered a proposal to raise more money for their local parks by increasing fees for developers. Developer fees have helped pay to maintain the 135 acres of parks in La Mesa. But those fees have not been changed or raised since 2005, 17 years ago.

The proposal would increase two fees over the next five years; one of 99 cents per square foot would have been raised to $5.54 over those 5 years; another 40 cent fee would eventually go to $2.93 over those same years.

Proponents of the proposal included Mayor Mark Arapostathis and Vice Mayor Jack Shu — who argued that it was only fair that developers pay more for the upkeep of the parks which helps everybody. Shu said, “They get more than their money back, because it enhances the community’s values.”

But Parent led the push back against the proposed measure. He said, “I have never, ever heard someone tell me that they have to move out of the city because we don’t have high enough quality parks.”

Then Parent formed an ad hoc coalition of three and defeated the proposal. He allied with councilmember and libertarian Bill Baber, but then also with councilmember Laura Lothian who has just recently made some disquieting remarks about the LGBTQ community. Lothian opposed raising a rainbow flag at the city every June in honor of the LGBTQ community. The council voted 4 to 1 and Lothian was the only hold-out.

She said last Monday in a video that the La Mesa City Hall should not “be a billboard for any group of people, any cause, any agenda or any movement.” The next day, she tried to explain: “People need to be able to come to City Hall and conduct business without having to encounter political messaging.”

Anyhow, this is the person Colin Parent united with in order to defeat the proposal to raise developer fees in La Mesa.