‘Village Lights – Light Up the Night’ in Point Loma – Monday, May 9

Light Up the Night!
Come celebrate the lighting of the “Village Lights” on Rosecrans.
The festivities begin at 530pm at Point Loma Assembly and Jennings House Cafe.
Off-street parking available at Portugese Hall and Cabrillo Elementary School lot off Upshur St.
Complete a fun “Passport” in the village for a chance to win prizes from local businesses, such as a $250 gas card from Good Point Gas!
Following our Village Lights celebration next Monday, attend or watch the Union-Tribune District 2 candidates’ forum video on the U-T Facebook page.
The above is from the Point Loma Association “Peninsula News.”
{ 0 comments… add one now }