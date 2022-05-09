‘Village Lights – Light Up the Night’ in Point Loma – Monday, May 9

Light Up the Night!

Come celebrate the lighting of the “Village Lights” on Rosecrans.

The festivities begin at 530pm at Point Loma Assembly and Jennings House Cafe.

Off-street parking available at Portugese Hall and Cabrillo Elementary School lot off Upshur St.

Complete a fun “Passport” in the village for a chance to win prizes from local businesses, such as a $250 gas card from Good Point Gas!

Following our Village Lights celebration next Monday, attend or watch the Union-Tribune District 2 candidates’ forum video on the U-T Facebook page.

The above is from the Point Loma Association “Peninsula News.”