‘Village Lights – Light Up the Night’ in Point Loma – Monday, May 9

by on May 9, 2022 · 0 comments

in Ocean Beach

Light Up the Night!

Come celebrate the lighting of the “Village Lights” on Rosecrans.

The festivities begin at 530pm at Point Loma Assembly and Jennings House Cafe.

Off-street parking available at Portugese Hall and Cabrillo Elementary School lot off Upshur St.

Complete a fun “Passport” in the village for a chance to win prizes from local businesses, such as a $250 gas card from Good Point Gas!

Following our Village Lights celebration next Monday, attend or watch the Union-Tribune District 2 candidates’ forum video on the U-T Facebook page.

The above is from the Point Loma Association “Peninsula News.”

{ 0 comments… add one now }

Leave a Comment

Older Article:

Newer Article: