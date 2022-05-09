An Inside Look at the ‘New’ Point Loma High School

By Ted Walker / Peninsula News of the Point Loma Association



Many of us drive past Point Loma High School and wonder what it looks like inside, and when will the project be finished?

Clark Burlingame and I recently toured the campus with Principal Kelly Lowry to ask those questions. There was so much to see that we will share our observations over 3 editions of this newsletter.

The construction project is divided into 2 phases, the first being the current activity, which is about 95% complete according to Lowry.

Most educational spaces are ready for occupancy or close to it.

Rooms are bright with abundant windows.

Upper level classrooms have amazing views!

The School District is scheduling a public ribbon cutting in early June. Watch PLA newsletters for details. Phase 2 is scheduled to begin in 2027.

Even with ongoing construction, we were impressed by the positive “vibe” of approximately 1700 students who start school at 8:45 am.

(Remember when we had to be there before the sun rose and had to walk up hill, both ways, in the snow?)

Reflecting back to Pete Seeger’s 1955 hit, “Where Have All the Flowers Gone?” we asked, “Where have all the busses gone?”

The entire District has reduced the number of busses servicing each school, and PLHS is now down to only 4 or 5, according to Lowry.

PL residents driving past the school around start and dismissal time have probably noticed the improved traffic flow.

In the next edition, we will take you deeper inside the campus to reveal the exciting changes in the educational and support spaces.

A Point Loma resident for more than 40 years, Ted Walker is a former Director & Officer (Treasurer) for the Point Loma Association.

OB Rag Editordude: Pretty cool inside look at my ol’ alma matar. And thanks to the folk(s) who put out the Point Loma Assoc. online newsletter. We also reposted an earlier article from the newsletter about “something funny” in front of PLHS, but instead of complimenting the staff as “witty and irreverent” – I made a typo and said “irrelevant” instead. Sorry y’all. (Our original repost has been corrected.)