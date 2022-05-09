A Questionable Mother’s Day at Quarterdeck Restaurant on Shelter Island

Quarterdeck Restaurant

Bay Club Hotel and Marina

2131 Shelter Island Drive

San Diego, CA 92106

619-225-1604

By Judi Curry

Sometimes things happen that leave you shaking your head in amazement, astonishment, disappointment, or confusion. One seldom expects that when making a reservation for a dining experience, but it happened to us on Mother’s Day, May 8th, 2022.

My daughter Michele asked me if I wanted to go out for Mother’s Day breakfast, and, if so where did I want to go. Since my other daughters and their families were not available to join us, I said that it would be nice for her and Lawson and Steve and I to go out to eat somewhere near the water and outside, weather permitting.

After seeing what was available, she decided that the Quarterdeck Restaurant was a perfect place to go; they were serving breakfast until 11:00am – brunch after that – and the breakfast menu looked good. A positive factor was that they would take our reservation.

On Wednesday she was called by the restaurant to confirm our reservations at 10:30 am not once, but twice. Steve asked me what types of food they had so on Saturday evening I checked their listing on-line and read to him the breakfast offerings. I also noticed that the brunch menu started at 11:00; the cost was $75 per adult, and there was no seating between 10-11:00am. I figured that all of the breakfast reservations were filled and there was no more room for casual eaters.

Steve and I arrived a few minutes before Michele and Lawson and we were shown to a beautiful table inside but almost on the water’s edge. We were given printed Mother’s Day Champagne Brunch menus and I said it was before 11:00 and could we have the breakfast menu. The person that seated us said she was sorry, but there was no breakfast menu today. I told her what I read, and she said that there was no breakfast at all that day; only the brunch.

About that time Michele and Lawson arrived and she was filled in on my discovery. She excused herself and went to talk to the manager, who, in effect, repeated what the server seating people said. He said that he didn’t have control over what was on-line; she said that she was called twice to confirm her 10:30am reservation, etc.

She asked – again through the person seating us – if there could be some financial consideration. After all, items on the breakfast menu were $15 each, compared to $75 each for the brunch – a difference of $240. The answer came back as “no.”

The four of us talked it over, and decided that at that late hour we would not find a restaurant nearby that was only serving breakfast, let alone even have seating on Mother’s Day. We grumbled and decided to stay there. In retrospect even that now is questionable.

The buffet menu did include breakfast items – omelet station, Eggs Benedict, sausage, bacon, fresh fruit and assorted pastries. There was Lobster Bisque and Clam Chowder and a variety of salads including Macaroni, Caesar, and Garden salad.

Their side dishes included chilled salmon, peel and eat shrimp, crab cakes, oysters on the half shell, etc. The entrees included turkey, prime rib and Ham, along with baked sea bass, chicken Marsala, and shrimp and bacon mac ‘n cheese. The desserts were limited to cookies, carrot cake and chocolate cake.

There was never ending coffee, champagne and/or mimosa’s.

So… what was the food like anyway?

The Clam Chowder was tasty with a lot of clams in it but it was luke warm. Lawson said the Lobster Bisque was good. I wanted to have some oysters, but there was not a serving fork on top of the open faced oysters. I had some of the shrimp but the sauce was 4 feet down the table and I almost missed it. (When I went back to try other items the sauce had been moved but there was still no serving fork at the oyster display.)

The labels for what was being served was also strange; some were on the back side of the table; some were on the front side of the table. You couldn’t go down one side knowing what was in front of you or you could do what I did – ask someone on the other side what was in that pan in front of them.

Although the buffet had just opened up, the Eggs Benedict looked – and tasted – like they had been cooked an hour earlier and were just being kept warm until it was open time. They were tasty, however, but I like my food hot.

The servers were friendly; concerned and frequently asked if we needed anything. They were slow in removing used dishes from the table and at one time Steve had 5 plates piled up in front of him. (I added my plates to his pile because I thought they would be picked up sooner.)

Michele had asked that the manager come and see us when she had the first conversation about the buffet vs breakfast. No one came to see us so she asked again for the manager to come to our table. This time James, the Director of Food and Beverage, came to our table and again said that he had no control over the 3rd party listing. He said that he thought that people would know that for a holiday like Easter or Mother’s Day there would be only brunch served.

This conversation went back and forth and Michele asked if he could discount the check, and at first he said “no.” He then came back and said he would take 20% off the bill, which Michele accepted. Then he came back and told us he had taken one full meal off. She told him how much she appreciated it — but we all felt that gesture should have come sooner, and he should have made it, rather than her needing to ask for it.

To make an even unsatisfactory experience worse, take a look at the letter she received from Open Table upon our leaving the restaurant.

Will be go back to the Quarterdeck? No. Will we use Open Table again? No. Not after receiving that missive.

Michele and I have decided that one of us will make breakfast next year. One does not need this kind of grief on a day that should be of love and happiness.