Vice-Chair of San Diego Housing Commission Behind Group Mailing GOP Hit Pieces Against Saldaña

As recently disclosed by Geoff Page here at the OB Rag and by U-T columnist Michael Smolens, a shadowy group called Community Voices San Diego has been mailing out hit pieces against Lori Saldaña and in support of the lone GOP candidate in the District 2 race, Linda Lukas.

Saldaña is perceived by many to be the main contender against fellow Democrat and incumbent Jen Campbell in the contest.

Now, Matt Potter at San Diego Reader has informed us that Ryan Clumpner, a Republican political consultant, is the principal officer of Community Voices — according to a statement of organization filed with the County Registrar of Voters.

Clumpner may not be a house-hold name in D2 but he is the Vice-Chair of the San Diego Housing Commission board, having been appointed to the board by then-San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer in August 2018 – a fellow Republican. His tenure runs through August 2022.

He is also well-known in other GOP circles as he is the former GOP Lincoln Club executive director and managed ultra-conservative Carl DeMaio’s race for mayor.

Potter reports that “On May 24, the Building Industry Association of San Diego County PAC kicked in $30,000,” to Community Voices. He also notes:

The same day, per a May 25 filing, Community Voices spent $8688 on a mailer for Republican dentist Linda Lukacs in the Second District race. As of the same date, the committee had spent a total of $76,299 on mailers for the Lukacs cause, according to the document. …

According to a May 22 filing with the county, Community Voices raised $69,000 from the beginning of this year through May 21.

The San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce PAC came up with $49,000 on May 9, and the Downtown San Diego Partnership PAC gave $20,000 on May 11. …

Clumpner’s political consulting firm, Public Dynamics, received more than $66,000 from Community Voices for “Digital advertising,” during the period from October 18, 2020, through the end of that year, per a January 9, 2021, filing.

Mayor Gloria is also tied to Community Voices. According to county filings, a group called “Neighbors for Housing Solutions Supporting Todd Gloria for Mayor 2020” gave nearly $32,000 to Community Voices that year.

And as Rag readers may recall, that was the year of a very bitter mayoral contest between Gloria and his Democratic opponent, Barbara Bry. Mailers connected to Gloria accused Bry of being a Republican, a Trump supporter and the outrageous claim she was a QAnon adherent.

Potter does link to a May 27 dispatch by U-T columnist Michael Smolens, which is worth checking out.