PLHS Alum Pens ‘Pass Through’ On What It’s Like Growing Up Jewish in Point Loma

Stephen Fredman graduated from Point Loma High School in a large class of 900 students in 1966. I was there – that was my class too.

Like many alums, Stephen left this “waspish, uncool Navy town” and he ended up teaching modern American poetry and poetics at the University of Notre Dame for 37 years. He’s written a book of poetry, translated several works from Spanish, and authored five books of literary history and criticism.

Now the local boy has published his latest work, Pass Through, and partially at least, it’s about growing Jewish in Point Loma.

“Welcome to San Diego,” the book begins, sardonically, given how ill at ease Fredman feels as a young Jew and aspiring poet in his seemingly paradisal hometown. In short chapters that read like prose poems, he retrieves and assembles pieces of memory and sets them against one another, building an exquisite architecture of experiences— as Jew, Californian, poet, drummer, surfer, hippie, and professor—brought into conjunction by attempts to make sense of them, studded with words hefted like stones.

Stephen Fredman’s Pass Through totally nails that moment when you are trying to figure out what’s going to matter to you in life. A brainy cool “California Jew obsessed with poetry” trapped in the waspish, uncool Navy town of San Diego, Fredman’s young self is awed and incredulous as he comes into his political and aesthetic convictions, and finds the artists that will change him: Bluesmen, Dylan, the New American poets. If you want to know what it feels like to be a lithe young surfer lying by the pool reading poetry, to study with Robert Duncan, to be hit in the head by a bottle at a rock concert in London, or to eat veggie soup and black bread on a commune, read Pass Through. It’s wonderful. —Jennifer Moxley, author of For the Good of All, Do Not Destroy the Birds

Excerpts

Our Point Loma kitchen was divided between the working space and the breakfast room. No seating in the preparation and cleaning area, no cooking in the eating space. There was a wide pass through for handing food and plates into the breakfast room and for removing dishes to be washed. There was a sink in the kitchen with a window looking out on the front yard and the street, and there was a larger window on that side of the breakfast room.

. . .

One time I was moving fast into the breakfast room from the patio and stuck out a hand to push open the door. Forward momentum sent me right through the closed pane, scattering glass everywhere, cutting my hands and arms and legs. A pass through that I took for granted and that seemed effortless no longer was. Growing up in that house I felt the physical space as an extension of my body, for I had crept on every square inch of floor and hid in every spot I could fit in. When I was twenty-three years old and living on my own, my parents sold the house. I couldn’t believe their betrayal, as though a carapace had been ripped off leaving me naked to the world.

Author

Stephen Fredman, a native Californian, taught modern American poetry and poetics at the University of Notre Dame, in South Bend, Indiana, from 1980-2017. He has written a book of poetry, translated several works from Spanish, and authored five books of literary history and criticism, the latest of which is American Poetry as Transactional Art (2020). He has edited four volumes, including How Long Is the Present: Selected Talk Poems of David Antin (2014) and a critical edition of Robert Creeley’s Presences: A Text for Marisol (2018). Currently, he is writing about the impact of John Dewey’s philosophy of art as experience on American poetry and performance art.

