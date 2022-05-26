Having a Good Cry with Nanci

by Ernie McCray

Oh, what a world.

A world, that, too often,

seems like a nightmarish dream.

Makes me want to scream.

But there came a moment

when I turned my television on

and there, before me, stood Nanci Griffith

|singing “From a Distance,”

forever one of my favorite songs.

And suddenly,

like river waters

emptying into the sea,

tears poured from me,

her words, and the sheer

beauty of her voice,

so emotionally comforting to me,

her wishes for a better way of being,

washing over me,

allowing me to contemplate that, yes,

there are battles in Ukraine,

but movements to end wars

still remain,

that, although, there’s a long history of

Xenophobes terrorizing dark skinned folks,

that will someday cease,

that there will be a rising

of voices of hope

and voices of peace

and a time will eventually arrive

when women

will truly be free,

that there will be

a world of harmony,

harmony that,

as Ms. Griffith sings,

“echoes through the land”

as the “hope of hopes”

and “love of loves,”

the “heart”

and “song of every man.”

Oh, I shed so many tears

I could barely stand.

But, by the time

the waters in my eyes

had dried,

my spirit had risen sky high,

compelling me

to continue to do what little I can do

to keep hope alive.

It appears that all we need,

every now and then,

to keep on pushing for a world

better than ours has been,

is a good cry.

It’s so cleansing.