Money Raised by District 2 City Council Candidates

The primary is just a month away — on June 7 — and District 2 has the most interesting race going on, what with three Democratic challengers to the Democratic incumbent.

Most of them have been out fundraising. And the latest round of campaign contribution disclosures were submitted by candidates last week. Here’s what they’ve raised, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune:

Joel Day – more than $20,000 left to spend

– more than $20,000 left to spend Lori Saldana – more than $20,000 left to spend

– more than $20,000 left to spend Jennifer Campbell — incumbent with nearly $120,000 left to spend.

— incumbent with nearly $120,000 left to spend. Mandy Havlik — raised $6,900 and had $1,500 left to spend.

— raised $6,900 and had $1,500 left to spend. Linda Lukacs, the race’s lone Republican, — raised $2,840 — and had $2,100 left to spend.

The candidates who finish first and second in the primary will advance to a November runoff — even if the first-place finisher in the primary receives more than 50 percent of the vote.

Go here for more info on the candidates.