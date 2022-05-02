May 2022 Events From the Ocean Beach Green Center

All events are online and free unless stated otherwise.

Every Saturday at 10:30 am. Climate Mobilization Coalition Zoom Meeting May 7th, 14th, 21st and 28th. Keep up-to-date on climate issues and Climate Action events. To register email Jon Findley at jon@climatemobsd.org. More info: https://www.facebook.com/SDClimateMobilization/

May 2nd. Monday. Action item recommended by CleanEarth4Kids Ask the California Senate Appropriations Committee to vote yes on SB 1173, mandating fossil fuel divestment ($9 billion) by CalSTRS and CalPERS More details https://fossilfreeca.org/sb1173/

More info on CleanEarth4Kids ( an excellent source for legislation info) https://www.facebook.com/cleanearth4kids and https://cleanearth4kids.org/

May 2nd. Monday 12 pm Press conference End in Custody Deaths, Support the Injunction NOW! Event by North County Equity & Justice Coalition and Racial Justice Coalition of San Diego San Diego Central Jail. 1173 Front Street San Diego 92101 Show your support for a recent motion for a preliminary injunction asking the Court to order immediate changes to the most dangerous policies and practices at San Diego County jails. Death and human misery at the Jail will continue until the Court rules on this motion! More info: https://www.facebook.com/RacialJusticeCoalitionofSanDiego.org/?ref=page_internal

May 3rd. Tuesday 4 pm Coffee and Climate Change – Voices of Industry Leaders and Experts Event recommended by Citizen Climate Lobby Climate change has significant impacts on the coffee industry. Rising temperatures are expected to reduce suitable coffee farmland by up to 50% by 2050 without emissions reductions, according to recent research. Coffee prices have already begun rising as coffee farmers adapt to more difficult growing conditions. Join us for a panel discussion on coffee and climate. You will hear both research and personal stories of how climate change is affecting coffee growers. You will also learn about practical steps that the coffee industry can take to address climate change! More info: https://www.facebook.com/CitizensClimateLobby and https://www.eventbrite.com/e/coffee-and-climate-change-voices-of-industry-leaders-and-experts-tickets-315606707157?fbclid=IwAR3CE0ecJWwKjsta7igQzTb-p9UNmlVWRFe_L9nqD9XcP44CNqrcYQgzMIU

May 4th Wednesday 12 pm -1:50 pm Civil Rights Leader Dolores Huerta Event by Southwestern College Southwestern College Performing Arts Center 900 Otay Lakes Road Chula Vista, CA 91910 Dolores Huerta walked alongside Cesar Chavez to win basic rights for California’s farm workers. She comes to inspire the next generation. More info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/civil-rights-leader-dolores-huerta-at-swc-tickets-320058271907?fbclid=IwAR1bdgiovGIU855bwAteDPZTd7G-qB_Po6QtRov-TLGS_YZpI1qjWXEHbDg

May 4th Wednesday 6 pm – 7:30 pm Lobby Training to learn more about how you can help medically vulnerable Californians Event by Showing Up for Racial Justice – SURJ San Diego AB1630 is a grassroots bill written by San Diego moms. Join TeamJustice San Diego and @momsagainsttorture in calling on lawmakers to support The Vulnerable Defendant’s Right to a Fair Trial Act. #carenotcriminalization All levels of organizing/lobbying experience welcome. Register at: tinyurl.com/may4lobby More info: https://www.facebook.com/surjsandiego/photos/pcb.3140865102847655/3140865016180997/

May 7th Saturday 7 am Walk for Animals Event by San Diego Humane Society NTC Park at Liberty Station2455 Cushing Road

San Diego 92206 Join us for the best walk you will take all year and help pets and wildlife in need!! Together, we can provide animals with shelter and lifesaving medical care, help families adopt new pets, rescue animals from cruelty and neglect, and so much more. In the coming year, we will care for more than 40,000 animals in need! By joining the Walk for Animals, you’ll help give each one the second chance they deserve. More info: https://secure.sdhumane.org/site/TR/WalkforAnimals/2022WalkforAnimals-SanDiego?pg=informational&fr_id=1381&type=fr_informational&sid=1422

May 7th Saturday 6 pm – 9 pm WALKING IN BEAUTY INDIGENOUS RESILIENCE MMIWR BENEFIT ART OPENING Event by Teyana Viscarra and Norm Sands 1601 University Ave, San Diego 92103-3414, In Honor of National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives, we are gathering to remember and acknowledge the heartbreakingly beautiful memory of our Women, Girls, Two-Spirit and Relatives gone missing. The evening will feature original art & signed prints for sale. Indigenous artists include Gerald Stone, Seminole and Cherokee, and Joseph Chamberlain, Ihanktonwan. These works of art express overt and hidden MMIW themes. Opening Blessing Tipai Martha Rodriquez Special Indigenous Guests… Speaker, Sonya Flores and vocal artist Tracy Nelson. The Future is Sacred Artist- Antonia Davis The intention of this art installation is to draw the viewer in with familiar, beautiful, yet problematic images in order to explore the connections between migration, borders, colonialism, racism, speciesism, patriarchy, workplace injustice and the climate crisis. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1345074719324703/?ref=newsfeed

May 12th Thursday 6 pm – 7 pm Raising Backyard Chickens Workshop – County of San Diego Event by Solana Center for Environmental Innovation Alpine Branch Library 1752 Alpine Blvd. Alpine, CA 91901 Curious how chickens can improve the quality of your soil, divert waste, and help save you money? Learn about raising backyard chickens at this workshop! Join Solana Center and the Alpine Garden Club for this free workshop where you will learn the basics and many benefits of raising chickens at home. From producing beautiful, high-quality eggs, assisting in keeping waste out of the landfill, to protecting your garden from pests – chickens have a lot to offer! Plus, they are fun pets and are guaranteed to make you smile. More info: https://www.solanacenter.org/civicrm/event/info?reset=1&id=2104

May 12th Thursday 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm BLOC POWER: Making America’s Cities Smarter, Greener & Healthier Event by North County Climate Change Alliance BlocPower is a climate technology company with the goal of “making American cities smarter, greener and healthier”. The company started in 2014 in Brooklyn, New York and has since retrofitted more than 1,000 buildings in disadvantaged communities in New York City, with more projects occurring in several other US cities. We will learn about the inspiring story behind Donnel Baird who is BlocPower’s CEO and founder, why building electrification is essential to mitigating the climate crisis, and the important role Climate Justice plays. Our speaker will also discuss BlocPower’s business model, their role in the Ithaca electrification effort, and whether these approaches have been used, or could be used in California. More info:

https://www.facebook.com/events/1299580707218329?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

May 14th Saturday 9:30 am – 11:30 pm Backyard Composting Basic Workshop – County of San Diego Event by Solana Center for Environmental Innovation Sweetwater Community Garden5354 Sweetwater Road Bonita, CA 91902 Want to learn how you can improve the quality of your soil, reduce waste and air pollution, while saving energy, money, and water? Learn how to compost in your backyard! More info: https://www.solanacenter.org/civicrm/event/info?reset=1&id=1765

May 16th Monday 5 pm – 7 pm Political Discourse: How We Use the Terms Fascism and Socialism Event by League of Women Voters of San Diego All Souls Church 1475 Catalina Blvd San Diego 92108 What do the words “Socialism” or “Fascism” mean to you? Are you worried about the way these terms are used in our current public discourse? How do political scientists describe these terms? Can names really hurt? Where on the political spectrum do you stand? We will have a social hour from 5:00-5:30pm with snacks and light beverages. Beginning at 5:30pm we will have a presentation on the topic by Carl Luna, political science professor at USD and regular local political commentator. This will be followed by small group discussions at which everyone will have a chance to voice opinions on this topic and to hear what others are thinking, followed by a wrap-up. The League will ask for proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid test at the welcome table for the health and safety of all. More info and to register: https://www.facebook.com/events/1652272641819370?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

May 18th Wednesday 3 pm Transit Town Hall Sponsored by the Green New Deal at UCSD and the UCSD Climate Change Committee Please join us for a town hall on transit to learn how we can pull together and help create a world-class public transit system in San Diego County. RSVP here: https://actionnetwork.org/events/transit-town-hall/ UCSD is situated in the heart of Southern Californian car culture, and many of us commute alone in our vehicles. But 41% of greenhouse gas emissions in the region are from road travel, while people who don’t drive are excluded from many opportunities. This virtual Town Hall explores the chance we have right now to change all that. We will meet Gretchen Newsom, one of the architects of San Diego County’s public transit moonshot, the LetsGoSD citizens’ ballot initiative. If you care about global warming and social equity, or if you are just sick and tired of driving to work every day, please join us to learn how you can help push this once-in-a lifetime opportunity across the November 2022 finish line. We will also hear from UCSD Transportation Director Josh Kavanagh about how the campus is electrifying university transportation, integrating it with the Blue Line extension, and incentivizing commute alternatives. The event host will be Associated Student President Manu Agni. More info: https://actionnetwork.org/events/transit-town-hall/?fbclid=IwAR1etvG2-iDTP9XS-pnQo05Tdzbv2hup6KAVR3hAilcZexD-bSkppjudapo and https://www.facebook.com/UCSDgreennewdeal/?ref=page_internal%20a

May 21st Saturday 11 am – 1 pm Design Considerations for Heat Pumps in Single and Multi-family Buildings Event by San Diego Green Building Council As the need to decarbonize the buildings that we live and work in becomes critical, heat pumps (HPs) are going to play a central role in this effort. In this session we will discuss design considerations for HP installation for both space and domestic water heating. The presenters will go into detail about these considerations for both Multi and Single family buildings and commercial building applications including existing building retrofits using case studies of local projects showcasing the designs being discussed More info: https://www.sd-gbc.org/eic_5202022

May 21st Saturday 9 am – 11 am Hands Across the Sand @ the Encinitas Beach Cleanup Event by Surfrider Foundation San Diego Before we clean the beach, we will assemble a line across the sand with hundreds of other synchronized groups globally to raise awareness about the dangers of dirty fuels and the need to speed the transition to available, affordable clean energy solutions. We will be calling on federal leaders to permanently ban new offshore drilling in U.S. waters. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/366673528722257/366673532055590?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

May 21st 9 am – 11 am Saturday Hands Across the Sand @ the Imperial Beach Cleanup –Event by Surfrider Foundation San Diego Before we clean the beach, we will assemble a line across the sand with hundreds of other synchronized groups globally to raise awareness about the dangers of dirty fuels and the need to speed the transition to available, affordable clean energy solutions. We will be calling on federal leaders to permanently ban new offshore drilling in U.S. waters.

More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/239898411636212/239898418302878?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

May 21st Saturday 9 am – 11 am Ocean Beach May Cleanup Event by Surfrider Foundation San Diego Ocean Beach Municipal Pier Meet at Ocean Beach Veterans’ Plaza, just south of the lifeguard station where Abbot St. meets Newport Ave. If there is another event on the grass, we’ll be on the beach nearby. Just look for the blue Surfrider tent! More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1891420411061441/?ref=newsfeed

May 21st Saturday 10 am – 11 am Conscious Closets webinar Event by I Love a San Diego Did you know the average American throws away 82 pounds of textile waste every year? Come learn about textile recycling, the environmental impacts of fast fashion, and how to mindfully clean out your closet. We’ll also share tips on shopping secondhand, repairing clothing items, and creating a low waste laundry routine. Please register to receive the Zoom link. Thank you to the City of San Diego for sponsoring this event! More info: https://cleansd.org/event/conscious-closets-5-21/

May 21st Saturday 12 pm – 2 pm Celebration for a Brighter Future Event by SanDiego350 Centro Cultural de la Raza ; Join Us to Celebrate 10 Years of Climate Action!!! Come be in community with us and enjoy live music, delicious vegan food, prominent speakers, games, petition booths, giveaways and more! $100 More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1385390695237492?ref=newsfeed and https://sandiego350.org/events/

May 22nd. Sunday 9 am -1 pm Riverfest – 5k Run, Walk, Talk & 1k Tot Trot by The San Diego River Park Foundation Riverwalk Golf Club 1150 Fashion Valley Road #1102 San Diego 92108 Join us for a family-friendly run and activities that celebrate the preservation of the San Diego River and specifically the “Western 9” (the last nine miles of the San Diego River leading to the Pacific Ocean). We encourage you to dress up as your favorite bird and show your support for our feathered friends. Prizes will be awarded to participants in various categories. Proceeds go towards supporting and caring for the wildlife, habitat and further research along the San Diego River. More info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/riverfest-5k-run-walk-talk-1k-tot-trot-tickets-305789293007?fbclid=IwAR3r-d95d_9gizTBGbvoSWDcBwDRR5oik26ThtOkT7ZuOP29aLzckCyVKxQ

May 22nd. Sunday 3 pm Hands-on Workshop to Build your own SoloBee Bungalow Shelter 7936 Lester Ave, Ste B, Lemon Grove 91945 Join us in the wood shop for a fun and fascinating workshop about the 700 species of San Diego Native Bees! Includes all parts to make one SoloBee Bungalow, plus an introduction to native bees and how to attract them to your shelter. $75 More info and to register: https://www.solobee.com

May 22nd. Sunday 4 pm – 7 pm ASC’s 6th Annual Fundraising Gala: Roots of Healing & Transformation Event by Asian Solidarity Collective outdoor courtyard of United Domestic Workers of America 4855 Seminole Dr San Diego, CA 92115 ASC’s annual fundraising gala is a celebration of six years of rooted work towards collective liberation and our continued practice of healing and transformation within the communities we serve. $25 More info: https://www.asiansolidaritycollective.org/6thgala

For Black Lives Matter and other communities of concern connections check out our list of social justice groups. Also many environmental groups are now embracing communities of concern, especially Climate groups that work on climate justice. Go to “get involved page” for their links http://www.oceanbeachgreencenter.org/get-involved.html

An excellent source for events and credible information from local and national sources is Peace San Diego at https://www.facebook.com/groups/PeaceSanDiego

A good source for events related to climate change and sustainability issues is San Diego Climate Action Network https://www.sdclimatenetwork.org/calendar/

New events are always happening….please check http://www.oceanbeachgreencenter.org/events-calendar.html for updates to the event list

Also visit our “get involved” tab http://www.oceanbeachgreencenter.org/get-involved.html for various group’s websites. Check their events page for their habitat restoration work parties, beach clean-ups, committee meetings, workshops, field trips etc.