This Is Not a Joke! This Is Not Satire! 3 Airbnb Tents in OB a Block From the Beach

When we first saw these photos, it seemed like a joke. Maybe satire. But nope, they’re real.

Some guy named “Eric” is renting out three tents in his yard as Airbnb rentals. Each with their own private privy “open to the sun.” This is all on the last block of Voltaire, a block from the beach.

The OBcean who gave us the heads-up on this, commented it would make Jen Campbell proud.

At the very least, isn’t this a violation of Jen’s new short-term vacation rental plan? Is Eric a “bad” actor or a “good” actor, Jen? By violating the spirit of the new rules, doesn’t Eric give up his opportunity to get a real license?

At first glance, it does seem funny. But we’re not laughing, we’re disgusted.