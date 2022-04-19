This Is Not a Joke! This Is Not Satire! 3 Airbnb Tents in OB a Block From the Beach

When we first saw these photos, it seemed like a joke. Maybe satire. But nope, they’re real.
Some guy named “Eric” is renting out three tents in his yard as Airbnb rentals. Each with their own private privy “open to the sun.” This is all on the last block of Voltaire, a block from the beach.
The OBcean who gave us the heads-up on this, commented it would make Jen Campbell proud.
At the very least, isn’t this a violation of Jen’s new short-term vacation rental plan? Is Eric a “bad” actor or a “good” actor, Jen? By violating the spirit of the new rules, doesn’t Eric give up his opportunity to get a real license?
At first glance, it does seem funny. But we’re not laughing, we’re disgusted.
{ 5 comments… read them below or add one }
Anyone wanna take bets on those outdoor bathrooms being permitted and or properly connected to the sewage system? Barf.
Also, I’m sure the neighbors are excited about having to hear (and witness) people going to toilet.
Yay greed!
Thank you for reporting on this. Construction went on for over a month behind the regular 4 vacation rentals and we could not see what was going up there. The guy that was doing the work locked his work trailer to a palm tree and moved it every street cleaning day while he lived in his van and dumped fluids out of the bottom of his van, probably urine and wastewater. Meanwhile the owners of the vacation rental can’t even keep up with the overgrown mess in front of their place. Very disgusted this is allowed to go on.
Oh. That’s who the trailer tied to the tree belong to. I was wondering. I’m really surprised it didn’t get stolen or broken into but if you said he was living in his van then he probably kept good tabs on it.
Eric has more than just three tents listed on the Airbnb site, including four cottages on this same piece of property in OB.
Thank you Frank and ‘Rag staff for keeping this visible. I noticed that same property had made some improvements to their fence/gate and now know why.
Is disturbing? YES. Not only for the unpermitted work and out-of-code toilet facilities but for the very fact that each habitable space that’s allowed to do this is another space that full-time, potential neighbors/Obceans can’t call home.
I can’t remember if this stretch of Voltaire is zoned commercial. I suspect it is and that having an AirBnB on that property may very well be in compliance with the law. But NOT that way! There are very good reasons why we have building codes and other ordinances for visitor accommodations.
To those of you who would like to file a complaint, use this link:
https://www.sandiego.gov/development-services/code-enforcement/request-investigation
Select the building code enforcement option.
I’m an OB homeowner and I can tell you the incentive and impulse to make fast money on a cheap AirBnB is monumental. But living here also provides me with an incentive to know my neighbors and want stable housing costs to keep them. I just wish we had more on-site property owners instead of absent ones. Many of them are the root-cause of these problems in my opinion.