Happy 75th Birthday to a Fellow Sonoran

by Ernie McCray
A friend,
Mary Castleberry,
a desert being,
a Sonoran, like me,
celebrates
her 75th birthday
and I would be remiss
if I didn’t say
she’s one of the most
down to earth people
I know.
And the reason for that
I suppose
is that
when you grow up
in temperatures
like the heat
in your stove,
you don’t have much of a choice
other than taking it kind of slow
as you go for what you know,
level-headed
with your feet
planted solidly on the ground,
and I know my thinking is sound
since I, as a school principal,
on the same side of town
where she was a principal, too,
got a keen sense of what
makes Mary tick,
how she went about her biz
as she created learning environments
for kids,
hearing in the community
statements about how
the head of the ship,
at Patrick Henry,
was nice
and approachable,
loving and kind,
one who handled problems
with empathy
and compassion,
putting her charges at ease
with a kind of gentility
that accompanies
the evening desert breezes
and sunsets
and summer monsoons
that refreshed
the dry lands
from whence she came
and she, though retired,
still has a stake in the learning game,
still carrying on
like the succulents
on barren land
that store water
for later on,
still, like a giant Saguaro,
standing strong,
for children, all children,
but making sure
Black children, particularly,
aren’t left behind,
offering them
back-to-school events and book drives
and rites of passage that guide them through life
and programs that entice
them to read and write
and a sundry of other things,
while continuing
her admirable growth as a human being,
enjoying plays,
traveling around the globe,
absorbing as a gifted learner
the variety of ways
different cultures behave,
still seeking
still striving,
still thriving,
still staying true to her roots,
as she refers
to a recent hiking trip
she took to Joshua Tree National Park
with this sentiment from her heart:
“A great day,
even if a little windy,
to explore this magical,
good for the soul, place,”
poetry coming from
a woman of deep faith,
living her life with humble grace,
honoring
where she hails from,
where her Creator
chose to introduce her to the human race.
She’s a gift to us,
Mary Castleberry,
and I wish her a very
happy 75th birthday
as thanks to her
for modeling,
in her actions,
how living righteously
is done.
I’m proud to be,
as she is,
a child of the sun.
A Sonoran.
{ 0 comments… add one now }