Point Lomans Worried About ‘Mystery’ Striping on Evergreen; Fear Similar Debacle as in Mira Mesa Street Lane Switch-Up

Members of the Point Loma community of Roseville have a new concern.

New strips have just appeared on Evergreen Street between Canon Street and Nimitz Boulevard and locals fear that a similar street lane debacle caused in Mira Mesa is coming to their neighborhood.

No one in the community has been informed, notified or educated on this new type of street striping.

And neither has the Peninsula Community Planning Board been notified. Board member Korla Eaquinta is requesting that a presentation by the city on the striping be made at the Board before any permanent painting of strips is made.

In Mira Mesa, the city had to apologize for its actions. At a community meeting hosted by the local town council, representatives from the San Diego Department of Transportation offered an apology.

Recent changes to a Mira Mesa residential street came as a big surprise to neighbors who say they received no notice of the new lane configuration that included the addition of an “advisory bike lane” on Gold Coast Drive between Hemphill Drive and Royal Ann Avenue.

The changes in Mira Mesa have caused a lot of confusion for those driving through the area. Those living near Gold Coast Drive had been eager for answers and an explanation since last week when the two lane road suddenly switched to one shared lane with a bike lane on each side.

No one, not neighbors, not the Mira Mesa Town Council, and not even Councilmember Chris Cate who represents the district were notified by the city before the change went into effect.

The city says the advisory bike lane model is being used in other parts of the country and California, but this was the first time in San Diego. Signs went up along Gold Coast Drive as of Monday showing cars can dip into the bike lanes whenever they need to in order to pass oncoming traffic safely.

Hence the community meeting where Jorge Riveros, director of the San Diego Transportation Department, said this:

We want to offer our sincerest apologies on how this project was implemented and without any engagement or education with the community. Plain and simple, we messed up.

Even Mayor Gloria felt compelled to offer a type of apology.

“I have directed the transportation department to halt the deployment of this new type of bike treatment until we can appropriately convey what criteria are being used to site these advisory lanes and how residents can be engaged and educated on how to use them safely.”

So, despite all these apologies, is the city about to do the same thing on Evergreen?

Korla Eaquinta believes so. She emailed the District 2 offices of Jen Campbell with her concerns. She shared the email with the OB Rag:

I am emailing in regards to the new stripes that look like they will be painted on Evergreen St. between Nimitz Blvd. and Canon St. This type of striping has been on the news in other areas of the city and it has created a very dangerous situation.

The PCPB nor the community has been notified nor educated on this. I would request a presentation at The PCPB before this is painted.

I have never seen any type of traffic pattern like this and have no idea how to navigate the situation. I am a 30 year resident of Roseville and we get a LOT of military traffic through these side streets. They speed down Locust and Evergreen to avoid Rosecrans.

I believe this is a huge mistake and needs more review. I fear for the bike riders and for the vehicle traffic along this corridor. We also have a unique situation with Cabrillo Elementary School at the intersection of Evergreen and Canon which I also believe poses a risk to young students.