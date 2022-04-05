City Ready to Repair Void Under Walkway at End of Narragansett in Ocean Beach

The City of San Diego is preparing to repair a large void under a pedestrian walkway at the end of the 5100 Block of Narragansett Avenue.

The project is west of the Silver Spray Apartments. The city plans to fill the void with concrete slurry and the placement of a 1’ x 3.5′ x 10′ terraced wall at void entrance where the steps washed away.

Technically, the city is going “for an After-the-Fact Site Development Permit and Coastal Development Permit” for the repairs. The large void is approximately 360 feet.

The application was filed on March 10, 2022 and the notice went out April 1.

The city project manager is Catherine Rom, Development Project Manager ((619) 446-5277/CRom@sandieao.qov )

Here is the official city notice: