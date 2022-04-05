Tentative Agreement Reached Between Grocery Workers’ Union and Large Markets

From the United Food and Commercial Workers Union:

Tentative Agreement Reached between UFCW and Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions and Ralphs

A tentative agreement was reached by the bargaining committee representing seven UFCW Locals across southern California and Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions, and Ralphs.

Once our members have had an opportunity to review and vote, we will release more information on this historic and transformational deal. Nothing is final until our members decide.

We are incredibly proud of our essential grocery members, whose hard work and determination to stand together, and willingness to fight for what they deserve, has made this agreement possible.

This will be our only comment until our members have voted.

Seven UFCW Locals in California make up the largest union grocery contract in the nation, representing over 60,000 hard-working UFCW members who work wall-to-wall at Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions, Stater Bros., and Gelson’s. The members represented under this contract, which expired on March 6th, work in essential grocery stores spanning from central California to the Mexican border.

The goal of the UFCW Locals’ coordinated negotiation effort is to secure a contract that provides fair wages for essential workers, improved safety and security, better staffing for better service, and stable and predictable scheduling.