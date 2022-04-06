Pickleball vs Tennis at Robb Field Goes to Mission Bay Park Committee

The pickleball vs. tennis issue at Robb Field made its way to the Mission Bay Park Committee Tuesday night, April 5. Both sides presented their views to the often overlooked but powerful committee. Reportedly, dozens on each side were in attendance.

Years ago, Robb Field — a regional park — was removed from Ocean Beach and handed to Mission Bay, and is under the “governance” of the MBPC.

The pickleball community is trying to get dedicated pickleball courts at Robb Field and wants the 12 tennis courts to be converted. “We have no dedicated pickleball courts in the parks in San Diego proper,” Stephan Boyland told Fox5.

Boyland wants to convert the tennis courts at Robb Field into 36 pickleball courts. He and others on the pickleball side think that tennis players at Robb Field could merge with nearby Barnes Tennis Center. “There’s empty tennis courts all over the place,” said Debby Merickel, a pickle ball proponent. Boyland and others are proposing that organized groups of pickleball players should take over the Robb Field courts, which are at least 40 years old.

On the other side, the local tennis community is pushing back. John Broderick, president of the San Diego Tennis Association, said “there’s no reason we should be pushed out of there,” referring to Robb Field.

Also, the Peninsula Tennis Club, which plays at Robb Field, says they have 500 members. Member Todd Sprauge told Fox5:

“We have 500 members. If they want to go build something, there is a process that you go through with the city.”

Fox5 reported:

Those in the pickleball group argue that’s easier said than done.

“There’s really no real estate in San Diego, let’s make good use of the real estate that we have,” Paul Smit said.

The two sides had the opportunity to present their point of view to the Mission Bay Park Committee, which could offer its own recommendation regarding the courts to San Diego parks and recreation. However, as of now, parks and recreation has no plans to repurpose Robb Field.