Sunset Cliffs Meet and Greet for Lori Saldaña for City Council 2022 – Saturday, April 9

Join Angela Hawkins and John Conway in supporting Lori Saldaña’s run for City Council on April 9th from 2-4 PM.

Experience and leadership matter.

For nearly 20+ years Lori Saldana has been delivering results for our San Diego community now she will continue that good work as our next Councilmember.

As a lifelong San Diegan, Lori has solutions to increase affordable housing, reduce homelessness, protect our neighborhoods and coastal environment, and support sustainable, affordable energy to reduce climate change.

