OB Historical Society Presents: the Villa Montezuma at 135 — Thursday, April 21

Villa Montezuma at 135 Years Old

The Ocean Beach Historical Society presents: The Villa Montezuma at 135 (years old) and its next 50 years as a Museum, Thursday April 21, 2022 at 7 pm at Water’s Edge Faith Community, 1984 Sunset Cliffs Blvd.

Speaker: Louise Torio, Board Chairman of the Friends of the Villa Montezuma. This Program is FREE!