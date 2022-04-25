Emergency Notice for Monday Morning: City Posed to Remove 7 Palm Trees on Newport Avenue With Heavy Police Presence

This is an emergency notice for the people of Point Loma and Ocean Beach for Monday morning, April 25.

Today, the city of San Diego has crews out on Newport Avenue ready to cut down 7 palm trees between Venice and Guizot. “No Parking” signs were placed along the blocks over night. City says it is an emergency order from tree supervisor Andres Souza.

By 7:30 this morning, a small crowd of residents have gathered to protest the rampage but the crews are guarded by at least 8 police officers.

Residents and OB Rag researchers have proved that these palm trees are not a danger to the airport and they are not diseased.

OB Rag reporter Geoff Page is at the site and phoned in the dire situation. From the sounds of it, the heavy-handed police presence is there to prevent any resident interference with the tree-cutting crews.

This is outrageous! OBceans can barely get any police presence when they need it but to now have 8 patrol officers on hand for such a dastardly act by the city is simply unacceptable.

The only recourse of residents at the moment is to overwhelm the crews and police with their numbers.