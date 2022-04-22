Earth Day Is a Joke

San Diegans have been celebrating “Earth Day” since 1970. What has it gotten us? A large festival in Balboa Park where goer’s leave a mountain of non-biodegradable trash.

It’s a nice day where we celebrate our home base, giving credit to this incredible life form that allows us to live, breathe and flourish. We buy shirts with slogans like “Protect Your Mother” and brands offer discounts and run campaigns for limited edition Earth Day products celebrating nature, animals, and Earth of course.

It’s a nice gesture to the home that has given us everything, without question.

But this day is a joke. It’s too much of a nice, “cute” kind of thing. It’s a celebration of our minuscule efforts in the grand scheme to take care of it. It’s entitled, like an individual that pats themselves on the back for thinking of doing a good deed, without even carrying out the action itself. The fact that we have a singular day celebrating the entity that sustains our life is a testament to this entitlement. (You could definitely say the same about Mother’s Day!)

The planet is worse off now that it was 52 years ago.

So, calling today “Earth Day” without addressing the absolute crisis we’re in is hypocritical and downright shameful.

Two months ago, on February 28, 2022, scientists reported that human-induced climate change is causing dangerous and widespread disruption in nature and affecting the lives of billions of people around the world, despite efforts to reduce the risks. People and ecosystems least able to cope are being hardest hit, said scientists in the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report.

“This report is a dire warning about the consequences of inaction,” said Hoesung Lee, Chair of the IPCC. “It shows that climate change is a grave and mounting threat to our wellbeing and a healthy planet. Our actions today will shape how people adapt and nature responds to increasing climate risks.”

Back to “Earth Day.”

We act as if we are destroying the Earth, a classic human-centered view of the world where we think we are the almighty powerful. The human ego really is unprecedented in terms of its pompousness. Earth will survive and adapt. It will embrace a new wave of evolutionary experimentation. We on the other hand, may not make it if we refuse to radically transform our civilization.

Our first picture of the whole round Earth, captured by the NASA crew on Apollo 17 (December 1972).

“A new consciousness is developing which sees the earth as a single organism and recognizes that an organism at war with itself is doomed. We are one planet. One of the great revelations of the age of space exploration is the image of the earth finite and lonely, somehow vulnerable, bearing the entire human species through the oceans of space and time.” — Carl Sagan

In the period between now and then, if we don’t face the music and make profound changes to our institutions and way of thinking, the world will be characterized by turbulence, instability, conflict and turmoil the likes of which we have never seen. There will be hundreds of millions, if not billions, of climate refugees over the next century. The warming of our climate will continue to wreak havoc and accelerate in its speed in a vicious cycle. The release of nitrous oxide previously trapped for millions of years in the permafrost of the Arctic is just one potent example.