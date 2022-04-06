David Alvarez and Georgette Gomez Advance to 80th Assembly Special Election Runoff

From Patch San Diego

The special election to fill the remaining months of former Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez’s term will be decided in a runoff June 7.

David Alvarez led the field of three candidates with 38.42% of the vote, according to unofficial results released by the San Diego County Registrar of Voters Tuesday night which include all ballots cast at vote centers on Election Day.

Georgette Gomez, a second Democrat who was also a San Diego City Council member, was second with 36.98% of the vote.

The lone Republican in the race in the 80th Assembly District, retired contractor Lincoln Pickard, was third with 24.6% of the vote.

The next unofficial results update will be posted after 5 p.m. Thursday. There are a projected 6,500 ballots remaining to be counted, according to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters.

With no candidate receiving a majority, Alvarez and Gomez will meet in a runoff on the same day as a regular primary election for the full two- year term representing the redrawn district.

The three candidates on the special election ballot are all on the primary ballot, seeking the two spots on the November general election ballot, along with Republican John Vogel Garcia, a technology manager.

