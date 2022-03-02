What a Racquet: Pickleball v. Tennis at OB Planning Board Wed., March 2

By Colleen O’Connor

Who knew this was a veritable dust storm?

Two sports fighting for space in a City renowned for its athletics and for its champions.

Yet, here we are. Pickleball enthusiasts (a growing sport among those capable with playing without years of rigid rules and practice) moving to takeover former Muni tennis courts (or, at least) paint the ionic tennis courts with different lines.

Tonight at 6 pm, the OB Planning Board meets and will take up the Pickleball push to take over tennis courts.

Why don’t the Pickleball fans want to pay for their own courts, or lobby their politicians to build them?

The racquet over this feud is accelerating.

Who owns the courts? Who can play, where, when and with what rules?

First, I admit to being prejudicial. I learned to play tennis and to swim and to tap dance and perform ballet all at San Diego’s municipal swim pools and Park and Recreation centers.

And, I fondly remember the younger years of watching the champion, Maureen Connolly, practicing at Morley Field.

San Diego has a rich and diverse history as a tennis community. Other local heroes include Wilbur Folsom, Ben Press, Alex Gordon, Karen Susan (Wimbledon winner 1962), Kathy Chabot Willett, and so many more.

Tennis interest and involvement has grown enormously in San Diego in the last 10 years. In just the last two years tennis has grown 22% which translates to 4 million players nation-wide.

Yes, Pickleball has also grown at a fast pace in the last several years; it is a sport that is easy to learn and fun for mixed groups, no matter the age, gender, or skill of the players.

But, frankly Pickleball players need to build their own courts and facilities.

San Diego can’t afford to lose tennis courts, particularly public courts. A good solution is Felicita Park in Escondido, where two wonderful pickleball courts were built.

Why should the tennis community pay the price for the surge in pickleball and the need for pickleball courts, at the expense of tennis courts which are also in demand more than ever before?

Painting over tennis court lines with bright yellow or blue paint, is senseless.

The multi-colored are confusing and alter how you prepare to hit the ball and where you hit it.

Pickleball is also a different culture than tennis.

Tennis etiquette is extensive, polite and without raucous noise.

For example, it dictates when a person walks on a court; when people are playing; quite voice when playing and other basic, respectful courtesies.

Loud Pickleball noise is unavoidable. The paddles make noise; the loud shouts of joy after scoring is understandable and reasonable. It is a social pastime, which is a good thing, and provides social relationships to many people, but there are often eight pickleball players on a court, which also contributes to the clamor.

Not so tennis. It is a quiet sport. Playing tennis side by side with Pickleball players is near impossible.

It is inevitable that the pickleball community will need its own clubs, courts, and associations.

Pickleball courts should be separate from tennis courts. They don’t belong together.

Because of the huge interest and growth in this pastime, it is unrealistic to assume that pickleball players can continue to use and take over tennis facilities and courts, which depletes the availability of tennis courts for the huge number of tennis players.

Pickleball players need their own courts and clubs to play.

Rather than fight the tennis players, the Pickleballs enthusiasts need to form an association; push their political representatives in the City; and prepare for even more growth for their favorite pastime and get their own Pickleball courts.

San Diego can certainly manage this!