OB Planning Board: Annual Elections, Pickleball at Robb Field, Project at 4605 Santa Cruz

The Planning Board for Ocean Beach meets this Wednesday, March 2, and the meeting will continue to be held virtually via Zoom. (See below for registration.)

Planning Board Elections

The OBPB will also be ending its annual elections during the March 2nd meeting. Information can be found at this Rag article or on the board’s website . Results will be announced Thursday, March 3, 2022 via OBPB email and social media.

4605 Santa Cruz

The only project up for review is a proposed parcel divide and construction of a new 2,400 square foot house on the second parcel.

Pickle Ball at Robb Field

A presentation will be made to the Board asking for support to convert some tennis courts at Robb Field into Pickleball courts.

To register for the meeting, go here.

Here’s the actual agenda: