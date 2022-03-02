Banning Books Won’t Allow Us to Become our Better Selves

by Ernie McCray

When I see various “banned books” lists

I can only sigh

a “My, my, my”

because

I see,

for one,

Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye”

and I remember

the journey of Pecola, the mysterious protagonist

in this brilliantly crafted spin,

who suffers the deep stabbing pains of “less-than-ness”

due to the color of her skin.

Everyone should know that such as this

can exist

I see

Mark Twain’s “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn”

and I’m taken back

to moments one day when I was a boy

sitting and reading of Huckleberry’s exploits

and the next thing I knew

me and him

and a free slave named Jim

were on a river raft

riding the

currents of the Mighty Mississippi.

To fantasize

is a human delight.

I see

Anne Frank’s “The Diary of a Young Girl”

and I reflect on what I learned

about Nazism

through the prism

of her vision.

Some stories

are written with enlightening precision.

I see

Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird”

which let me in on how

one White woman envisioned

race relations

in her imagination.

Her book went against the inclinations

of a Jim Crow nation.

I see

James Baldwin’s “Go Tell it on the Mountain”

which enriched my comprehension

of how relations

between a father and his son

can be twisted and damaged

in a mix of sexism and racism.

That read compelled me to

question myself and my “isms.”

I see

Ralph Ellison’s “The Invisible Man”

and Alice Walker’s “The Color of Purple”

and Maya Angelou’s “I know Why the Caged Bird Sings”

and I’m reminded

of how their tales so vividly

illustrated

both the beauty and the tragedy

embedded

in struggles to survive

abuse and bigotry

and I think of how their works

and the exquisitely written narratives

by the others are about a people

seeking only to be seen

as human beings

in a racially divided society.

Nothing more.

Nothing less.

Oh, I would say,

these books

could help us

come to grips

with who we are

and where we’ve been

so that we can transcend who we’ve been

into somebody else.

But banning them?

That just won’t

allow us

to become our better selves.

And we do want to be better as a species,

don’t we?