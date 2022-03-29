San Diego Says SeaWorld Owes $10 Million in Back Rent; They Disagree

By Lori Weisberg / San Diego Union-Tribune / March 25, 2022

Last year, as more and more businesses fully reopened amid relaxed pandemic restrictions, long-deferred rental payments came due for hundreds of tenants occupying San Diego-owned properties — including SeaWorld. Even as it is now enjoying a resurgence of visitors, the theme park remains the only city lessee in default for unpaid rent — for a total of $10 million.

The city of San Diego, after months of negotiations, told SeaWorld this week that it needs to start paying its outstanding rent in installments or face late fees and penalties, said San Diego Chief Operating Officer Jay Goldstone.

“SeaWorld will not be let off the hook,” Goldstone said in an interview this week. “We’ve told SeaWorld we are not going to provide any further special discount of what you owe as back rent.”

The park was informed by the city in September that it was in default of the conditions of its lease related to the payment of rent. Like other city lessees, SeaWorld was advised last year that it had the option to pay back the rent it owed over time — an offer that several other San Diego tenants took advantage of, including two others on Mission Bay.

For the balance of this article, please go here.