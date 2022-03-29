Ocean Beach Library Begins 3rd Year of Complete Closure

By Tony de Garate / San Diego Reader / March 25, 2022

At the Ocean Beach library, March 13 marked an occasion no one wanted nor expected to see: the beginning of its third year of complete closure. It’s a status shared by only two other locations (Clairemont, Mountain View/Beckwourth) in the city’s 36-branch system.

Library officials point out that, while the community’s historic, 1928 building at Santa Monica and Sunset Cliffs has been shuttered, services for OBceans have continued. Virtual programming has allowed families to gather around a tablet for storytime and other online services. The old-fashioned phone line has been available for reference requests with a live Ocean Beach librarian that works dependable hours. The book drop accepts returns, 24-7.

And while there is no firm date for the reopening, officials believe light is at the end of the tunnel. The city is in the process of contacting some 145 potential library assistants with final job offers that – fingers crossed – will soon enable Ocean Beach to resume a six-day-per-week schedule, said Misty Jones, city library director, in a phone interview this month.

It’s more likely Ocean Beach will open with a two-day schedule, similar to what has been in place at the Serra Mesa-Kearny Mesa Branch. The full schedule will resume once enough employees have been hired, trained and fingerprinted and have passed final background and health checks, Jones said.

