How a Rebounding Frame of Mind Has Shaped My Life Over Time

by Ernie McCray

I can’t remember who the player was

in all the March Madness

the other day

but he

grabbed a rebound

with such power and grace

it etched a “Wow” in the expression on my face

and he had a look on his face

that I used to have when I played,

a look reflecting the feeling

you have when you’ve earned your pay

because often you have to snatch the ball

off the boards

in a middle of a fray

although sometimes it just happens

to bounce your way.

But you’re the man

when you’ve got a rebound in your hands

because in that moment

you’ve got all kinds of options

at your command:

you can shoot that sucker

in some defender’s face

or flip it to a teammate

for a layup

or a slam dunk

that rocks the place

or you might whip an outlet pass

to ignite a fast-break

or keep it to yourself

with a little shake

and bake

or have it stolen from you

because it wasn’t tucked away

and cherished

for goodness’ sake.

I worked on it every day

just for the thrill of it

and got good at it

because I copped

a rebounding attitude

that was instilled in me

by a coach who,

whenever a shot was put up,

made the team,

get after it

yelling “Mine!”

Every single time.

Unless you wanted to sit next to him

on the pine.

I took that to mean,

that if a task is be taken on

you can’t assume

that somebody else is going to do

the work that needs to be done.

It’s on you.

How I’ve lived

has been governed

by such a frame of mind,

how I’ve parented those children of mine

how I’ve worked with students of mine.

It’s informed my performing

and my writing

and why I’m active

in seeking social and political change

all the time.

Seems sports and life

can nicely intertwine

over time.