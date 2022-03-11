OBcean Jeff Stone Passes

After gracing our shores for 75 years, OBcean Jeff Stone has left us. Jeff passed at 5 minutes after 12 noon on Tuesday, March 8 – International Women’s Day.

His is survived by his spouse Carole of fifty some years, his sons C.J. and Cody, and many friends.

Born on July 25, 1946, in New Jersey, Jeff did a stint in the US Army, and afterwards lived in Philadelphia, Canada and the Bay Area. Jeff and Carole were introduced to each other by a good friend in 1972 in Berkeley and they then lived together from then on. Their journey together took them to Philly where Jeff worked as a leather craftsman.

The couple ended back on the West Coast, lived in Venice, California for a while and eventually found their way to San Diego. Here, in town, they both went to teacher’s school at State and became life-long teachers for the San Diego Unified School District.

Through their new friends, Jeff and Carole discovered Ocean Beach and they moved to OB in the late 1970s. Jeff fell in love with OB – as did Carole – as the funky, hippie town suited their styles. They bought a house on Long Branch in the early nineties where they raised their sons.

Always the artist and intellectual, Jeff took on several personas during his OB life’s path: a marxist grad student, an oil painter, the drummer for the local punk band, “Bowling for Larva,” a photographer, a surfer – but always the teacher. Jeff loved kids and he loved to teach them. He constantly ran into former students as he moved about town and they always expressed their appreciation for him.

Jeff Stone will be sorely missed by all his many, good friends and family. His absence has made the human family smaller.