‘Sexy’ Street Repair Projects Coming to the Peninsula and District 2

Through Mayor Gloria’s “Sexy Streets Project”, 2.5 miles of streets will be repaired in District 2 in 2022.

From a December 20, 2021 memo from the mayor’s office to the City Council, the mayor outlined which streets and roads would get fixed in each city council district.

From the Memo:

In August 2021, City Council approved $293 million in appropriations, including roughly $40 million for the Sexy Streets initiative. The $40 million allocation will allow us to pave roughly 54 miles of road for San Diegans over the next two years, in addition to the $146m in road resurfacing projects currently in progress.

It then listed the different FY22-23 Sexy Streets Projects for each council district. For the Peninsula area of District 2 (OB, Point Loma, Midway), the following were listed:

Bacon St from W. Point Loma Blvd to Cape May Ave

Kenyon St from Kemper St. to Wing St.

Wing St from Midway to end

W. Point Loma from Nimitz Blvd to Adrian St

Other repairs coming in District 2:

Borreson St from Baker St to Ticonderoga St

Waco St from Dakota Dr to Cowley Way

Lloyd St from Lloyd Terrace to Baker St

Lloyd Pl from Lloyd St to End

Thanks to the Point Loma Association for the tip-off (go here for more )