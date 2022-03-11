‘Sexy’ Street Repair Projects Coming to the Peninsula and District 2

Through Mayor Gloria’s “Sexy Streets Project”, 2.5 miles of streets will be repaired in District 2 in 2022.
From a December 20, 2021 memo from the mayor’s office to the City Council, the mayor outlined which streets and roads would get fixed in each city council district.
From the Memo:
In August 2021, City Council approved $293 million in appropriations, including roughly $40 million for the Sexy Streets initiative. The $40 million allocation will allow us to pave roughly 54 miles of road for San Diegans over the next two years, in addition to the $146m in road resurfacing projects currently in progress.
It then listed the different FY22-23 Sexy Streets Projects for each council district. For the Peninsula area of District 2 (OB, Point Loma, Midway), the following were listed:
- Bacon St from W. Point Loma Blvd to Cape May Ave
- Kenyon St from Kemper St. to Wing St.
- Wing St from Midway to end
- W. Point Loma from Nimitz Blvd to Adrian St
Other repairs coming in District 2:
- Borreson St from Baker St to Ticonderoga St
- Waco St from Dakota Dr to Cowley Way
- Lloyd St from Lloyd Terrace to Baker St
- Lloyd Pl from Lloyd St to End
Thanks to the Point Loma Association for the tip-off (go here for more )
{ 2 comments… read them below or add one }
Okay, Wing Street! Fantastic! But, uh, what about the linear crater that is Midway Drive? Just sayin’, what are the priorities here?
And, what about Barnard Street where 170 plus condos were built across the street from a huge apartment complex? The road is a war zone. The city got $890k in developer fees from the condo development, but because of politics and crooked politicians, that money was sent off to develop a pocket park on Canon street, which has never been built. Barnard was a mess before the condos were built, construction made it worse.