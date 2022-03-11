‘Sexy’ Street Repair Projects Coming to the Peninsula and District 2

by on March 11, 2022

in Ocean Beach

Through Mayor Gloria’s “Sexy Streets Project”, 2.5 miles of streets will be repaired in District 2 in 2022.

From a December 20, 2021 memo from the mayor’s office to the City Council, the mayor outlined which streets and roads would get fixed in each city council district.

From the Memo:

In August 2021, City Council approved $293 million in appropriations, including roughly $40 million for the Sexy Streets initiative. The $40 million allocation will allow us to pave roughly 54 miles of road for San Diegans over the next two years, in addition to the $146m in road resurfacing projects currently in progress.

It then listed the different FY22-23 Sexy Streets Projects for each council district. For the Peninsula area of District 2 (OB, Point Loma, Midway), the following were listed:

  • Bacon St from W. Point Loma Blvd to Cape May Ave
  • Kenyon St from Kemper St. to Wing St.
  • Wing St from Midway to end
  • W. Point Loma from Nimitz Blvd to Adrian St

Other repairs coming in District 2:

  • Borreson St from Baker St to Ticonderoga St
  • Waco St from Dakota Dr to Cowley Way
  • Lloyd St from Lloyd Terrace to Baker St
  • Lloyd Pl from Lloyd St to End

Thanks to the Point Loma Association for the tip-off (go here for more )

Paul Webb March 11, 2022 at 12:14 pm

Okay, Wing Street! Fantastic! But, uh, what about the linear crater that is Midway Drive? Just sayin’, what are the priorities here?

Geoff Page March 11, 2022 at 12:53 pm

And, what about Barnard Street where 170 plus condos were built across the street from a huge apartment complex? The road is a war zone. The city got $890k in developer fees from the condo development, but because of politics and crooked politicians, that money was sent off to develop a pocket park on Canon street, which has never been built. Barnard was a mess before the condos were built, construction made it worse.

