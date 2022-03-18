New Development Proposals for Sports Arena Going Into the Elimination Phase

By Jennifer Van Grove / San Diego Union-Tribune / March 16, 2022

San Diego City Council members, as well as the public, will soon get to weigh in on the five development teams looking to remake the city’s sports arena site in the Midway District with thousands of apartments and a new or refashioned entertainment venue.

Proposing teams, which are battling to win a long-term ground lease for the 48-acre property currently home to Pechanga Arena, are scheduled to pitch their plans to the city’s Land Use and Housing Committee on April 21 at 1 p.m. The public forum will kickstart start a process of elimination, and serve as the most important test yet of neighborhood-defining plans that have morphed over the past few months.

“The next step will be for staff to bring forward a recommendation (to short-list some of the teams),” said Penny Maus, who runs the city’s Department of Real Estate and Airport Management. “We’ll be taking the recommendation to the Land Use and Housing committee first, getting their feedback before we go to the full council.”



The committee and council have the opportunity to accept, modify or reject staff’s recommendation, she said. The recommendation will become public once staff materials, including redacted versions of the bids, are posted alongside the agenda for the April 21 hearing, likely two weeks in advance of the meeting. … After City Council narrows the field of bidders, staff will engage in a second round of negotiations that will focus on the financial and operational capability of the remaining teams, Maus said. She anticipates recommending a winning bidder by the end of the year.

Go here for the 5 redevelopment teams remaining (OB Rag, Dec.14 , 2021.)

Updates on revisions some of the development teams have made to their plans to include more housing units at 80 percent or less of the Average Median Income.