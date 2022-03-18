Midway Planners Hosting ‘Open House’ for Public to Hear the 5 Proposals for Sports Arena Redevelopment – Thursday, March 24

The Midway planners, officially called the Midway-Pacific Highway Community Planning Group, are hosting an Open House for the public to come and learn about the 5 different proposals for the Sports Arena Redevelopment.

The event will be Thursday, March 24, from 5:30 – 7:30 pm, at the EF International Language Campus, 3455 Kenyon St., San Diego, CA 92110.

All proposers will be making presentations and, according to a public service announcement by the planning group, “this is a chance to see all at once and to meet the people proposing. Anyone interested in what might happen with this development should try to attend.”

Each bidder will be allowed a 10-minute presentation. The order of presentations will be by random draw.

Instead of a standard question and answer period, the planning group has broken up the Q&A; “Following all of the presentations, each bidder will have a designated area to meet community members, take input, and answer questions.” This means the audience cannot hear all the questions to and answers from each bidder.

There will be an introduction by the Midway planners’ leadership: Cathy Kenton & Dike Anyiwo. And Councilwoman Jen Campbell is expected to make some remarks. This will be a great opportunity for the incumbent who is running for re-election for Councilmember District 2. Perhaps, we’ll get to see and hear from the other major candidates also in the campaign.