March 2022 Events From the Ocean Beach Green Center

All events are online and free unless stated otherwise.

EarthFair is coming Sunday April 24th Our annual EarthFair in Balboa Park is the largest free annual environmental fair in the world. Each year, the EarthFair draws around 50,000 visitors looking for ways to live a more sustainable life and support a clean, healthy, prosperous environment – and have a great day in the park! There will be more than 200 exhibitors in 11 exhibit areas, three International Food Courts and two Beer Gardens, the Children’s Activity Area, four entertainment stages, the Earth Day Parade, the eARTh Gallery arts and crafts show, and the Cleaner Car Concourse. Each year, EarthFair is produced by about 300 volunteers, most of whom are volunteering for the first time. We literally could not produce EarthFair without them. Consider volunteering to help put on a festival for 60,000 of our closest friends. There are about 20 different jobs, from active to sedentary, and solo or with others. More info: https://www.earthdayweb.org/EarthFair.htm [Editordude: this link does not work.]

Every Saturday 10:30 am. Climate Mobilization Coalition Zoom Meeting. March 5th, 12th, 19th and 26th. Keep up-to-date on climate issues and Climate Action events. To register email Jon Findley at jon@climatemobsd.org. More info: https://www.facebook.com/SDClimateMobilization/

March 1st Tuesday 5 pm Capitol Calling Party: No War in Ukraine! Negotiations, Not Escalation Event by Massachusetts Peace Action and CODEPINK: Women For Peace Join us for the third event in our SPECIAL SERIES ON FOREIGN POLICY! This event is also co-sponsored by the Campaign for Peace, Disarmament, and Common Security. Featured Guests: Col. Lawrence Wilkerson is an adjunct professor of government and public policy at the College of William and Mary and the former Chief of Staff to Secretary of State Colin Powell (2002 to 2005). And Reiner Braun is the executive director of the International Peace Bureau, the founder of the No to NATO Network, and is active with the International Network of Engineers and Scientists for Global Responsibility (INES) and the International Association of Lawyers Against Nuclear Arms (IALANA). More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1962031230649866?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D and https://www.codepink.org/03012022

March 2nd Wednesday 6 pm – 7:30 pm Compost: A Misunderstood & Under-Utilized Natural Resource for Creating Healthy Soil, Food & Water Event by Solana Center for Environmental Innovation In this webinar for Healthy Soils Program awardees featuring Dr. Craig Kolodge, we’ll explore the multifaceted value of amending agricultural soils with compost. Join us to understand how this practice can enhance your land and community, and methods for utilizing its greatest potential. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/619352702510101?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

March 2nd Wednesday 9 am – 11 am Going Electric in your Building Portfolio Event by San Diego Green Building Council With the increased mix of renewable energy used for electricity production (the County will be purchasing 100% renewable electricity by 2030), the shift from gas-fueled equipment to all-electric equipment and technologies powered by an increasingly clean grid is widely recognized as a critical pathway for achieving significant carbon emissions reduction. Learn from key players in San Diego’s push toward electrification on the steps they’ve taken in their own portfolios, including both the challenges and successes of their respective projects. Additionally, get an introduction to why this push towards Electrification is growing in California and financial incentives for making the switch. More info: https://www.sd-gbc.org/eic_03_02_22

March 2nd Wednesday 3 pm – 4 pm Equitable Development Learning Sessions Event by San Diego Green New Deal Alliance Want to learn more about affordable housing and what equitable development can look like in San Diego? Join the Equitable Development Committee of the San Diego Green New Deal Alliance for our three-part learning series. RSVP: https://us06web.zoom.us/…/reg…/WN_MSiv8uylT1uo1BeW3FhzIw Hosted by: PANA San Diego, Climate Action Campaign, the San Diego Green Building Council, the San Diego Housing Federation, Grid Alternatives SD, LISC San Diego, City Heights CDC, and Unite HERE Local 30 More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/484976139882851?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

March 3rd Thursday 3 pm The State of Biodiversity 2022 Event by San Diego Natural History Museum 1788 El Prado Balboa Park In person or Zoom At this year’s State of Biodiversity, we’re looking at how social issues, especially economic and racial inequities, shape the ecology and evolution of wildlife—particularly in mammals and carnivores. Social heterogeneity plays a pivotal role in shaping the ability of cities to support biodiversity. Thus, using a social-ecological and environmental justice lens is critical for climate and wildlife resilience in a human-dominated world. A dynamic speaker who often draws upon pop-culture references and his own lived experiences, we’re excited to have Dr. Chris Schell to lead the conversation. $20 More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/504169527720065/?ref=newsfeed

March 4th Friday 4:30 pm – 6 pm Join the movement to push UCSD to address the climate crisis Event by Green New Deal at UCSD We’re excited to be hosting First Friday in person next week in the Climate Action Lab! Please join us (new member orientation is 4 -4:25pm, same location). This month we’ll be joined by guest speaker Nilmini Silva-Send, Associate Director of the Energy Policy Initiatives Center at USD who has been very involved in the San Diego regional decarbonization framework. More info: https://www.facebook.com/UCSDgreennewdeal/?ref=page_internal

March 4th Friday 7 pm – 8 pm Sierra Talks – Strength From Nature Event by Sierra Club Cara Wilson-Granat discusses the natural cycles and animal behaviors that teach us about the special inner power each person possesses, the importance of learning from difficult moments, and the beauty that can be found in the most unexpected places and beings. Everything from a scraggly weed to a mighty forest has something to say. She hopes that her work will inspire you to seek out the teachers waiting just outside your door! More info: https://act.sierraclub.org/events/details?formcampaignid=7013q000002GAOiAAO&mapLinkHref=

March 5th Saturday 10 am – 11:30 pm Community Mobility Roadmap Southeastern San Diego Event by San Diego Urban Sustainability Coalition What’s your mobility experience today and your vision for Tomorrow? More info: https://www.facebook.com/1SDUSC/?ref=page_internal

March 7th Monday 2 pm – 3 pm, March 10th Thursday 10 am – 11 am, March 16th Wednesday 9:30 am – 10:30 am Community Meetings on Conserving Southern California’s Montane Forests Southern California’s montane forests are facing rapidly intensifying threats and disturbances that are exacerbated by climate change. To advance our understanding of the vulnerabilities and challenges facing these forests and identify the opportunities to increase forest resilience, the Climate Science Alliance, San Diego State University (SDSU), the U.S. Forest Service, and the Southwest Climate Adaptation Science Center are collaborating on the development of a conservation strategy. But they need YOUR input! To develop a strategy that best serves those who live in, visit, manage, and are concerned about the region’s forests they are hosting a series of public meetings to share project goals and gather your feedback. More info: https://www.facebook.com/climatesciencealliance/?ref=page_internal

March 8th Tuesday 3 am – 9:30 am AB2764 Action and Vigil for Animals Event by Direct Action Everywhere – San Diego Imperial Valley CA Carpools will meet in San Diego and leave at 12:30 am (more details to come). A bill (AB2764) was just introduced in CA that would prohibit the expansion and new builds of factory farms and slaughterhouses in the state. This is a huge step in reforming our food system, sending a message to leaders across the world and creating a future that values basic rights for all beings. We will be going to the front lines of factory farming. The action will include a long march, outreach, protests and a late night vigil.More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/4623980357710565/?ref=newsfeed

March 9th Wednesday 6 pm – 7 pm Regional Decarbonization & Green Jobs Webinar Join Supervisor Lawson-Remer, Supervisor Vargas, and County staff for a presentation and discussion on the landmark Regional Decarbonization & Green Jobs Framework. Come learn how you can get involved in moving this work forward together! More info: https://sdbec.org/event/regional-decarbonization-green-jobs-webinar/

March 9th Wednesday 5 pm – 6:30 pm Nuclear is Not a Climate Solution! Recommended by Peace San Diego The Affected Communities and Allies Working Group of the Nuclear Ban Treaty Collaborative will host a discussion on the devastating impacts of nuclear testing in the Pacific, the Fukushima nuclear disaster, and the dangers of parading nuclear energy as a solution to the climate crisis. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/925264055019408?ref=newsfeed

March 10th and March 16th Save the dates League of Women Voters events. More info: https://www.facebook.com/LWVSD/?ref=page_internal

March 10th Thursday 5:30 pm Changing Risk of Compound Extremes in a Warming Climate Event by North County Climate Change Alliance The western U.S. has experienced several climate-driven extreme events in recent years ranging from record-breaking heat, drought, and intense flood-inducing rainfall. Such widespread extreme events have simultaneously affected a large geographic region affecting disaster management resources, an individual’s ability to avoid impacts, and various societal sectors. This talk will discuss observed trends in such extremes, their projections, and potential societal consequences. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/444869090674605?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

March 11th Friday 12 pm – 1:30 pm Lunch and Learn at Olivewood Gardens 2525 N Avenue National City 91950 Join our Executive Director, Jen Nation for an in-person walking tour of Olivewood Gardens and a sit-down Q & A for an opportunity to learn more about the ins and outs of our programs! Bring your lunch and visit us in the garden to get the insider perspective on exciting things on the horizon, ways we are learning to pivot our services to cater to the needs of our community amidst COVID-19 and how you can get involved. A snack of hummus & fresh veggies will be provided.

More info: https://www.olivewoodgardens.org/events/quarterly-lunch-learn-with-executive-director-jen-nation/

March 12th Saturday 10 am March Climate (Virtual) MeetUp | CCL Monthly Call Event by Citizens Climate Lobby If politicians are paying more attention to the climate issue than ever before, perhaps it’s because their constituents are more concerned than ever before. Earlier this year, a survey from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication showed that those who are “alarmed” now represent the largest segment of Yale’s “Six Americas.” Our guest this month is Jennifer Carman, postdoctoral associate with the Yale Program, whose research focuses on identifying and supporting behaviors that individuals and communities can take to adapt to both short- and long-term climate change impacts. She joins us for a conversation on how opinions and attitudes have shifted in recent years, lending more urgency for politicians to take action on climate change. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/439488074582040?ref=newsfeed

March 13th Sunday 11 am – 2 pm The San Diego Really Really Free Market Teralta Park 40th & Orange in City Heights. As a community we have many more resources than we do as individuals. If we share our resources, we won’t need to buy as many new ones. This is a chance to give and get cool stuff for absolutely free. Simply bring the things around the house you aren’t using anymore, put them in the “free pile” and look around to see if there is anything you’d like to take yourself. It’s surprising how much great stuff shows up. More info: https://www.facebook.com/sdrrfm/ Please check back before you attend to confirm the date.

March 15th Tuesday 7 pm – 8:30 pm March Membership Meeting: Get to Growin’ Event by SD350. Join us for our digital member meeting to learn about how you can continue growing through fossil free investing and creating less food waste by making sustainability part of your everyday life. More info: https://sandiego350.org/events/

March 15th Tuesday 5 pm – 6 pm Zero Waste Grocery Shopping Workshop Event by I Love a Clean San Diego and City of San Diego Logan Heights Library 567 S 28th St, San Diego 92113 Did you know that about $1 of every $10 we spend on food goes towards the packaging it comes in? Adopting a zero waste mindset when it comes to grocery shopping can help save money and reduce waste! We’ll share tips on reducing food waste, low waste recipe ideas, and how to properly dispose of all kinds of kitchen waste. We will also be highlighting local zero waste grocery stores and packaging-free product swaps. Come ready to learn about shopping sustainably and how to reduce your food waste at the source! More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/3114448162162597?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

March 17th Thursday 9 am – 12 pm BayREN Webinar: Heat Pumps for Water and Space Heating: From the Technical to Real World Experience Event by San Diego Building Electrification Coalition Have you heard a lot about heat pumps but never seen them in action? Heat pumps are key for helping decarbonize our built environment, but many people don’t have real world experience with them. This forum will focus on heat pumps, including why they are important, how they work, different technology options, and available funding. Hear from technical experts and homeowners about their heat pump experiences and learn about statewide efforts to expand the availability and workforce for these technologies. More info: https://sdbec.org/event/bayren-webinar-heat-pumps-for-water-and-space-heating-from-the-technical-to-real-world-experience/

March 18th Friday 8 am – 6 pm NATIONAL JUSTICE and ACCOUNTABILITY MARCH (J.A.M.) Sacramento CA Local contact Racial Justice Coalition of San Diego The IAMSAC Foundation partnered with Families United For4 Justice invites any and all families that have been directly impacted by police violence. You can join us either in person or virtually. More info: https://www.iamsacfoundation.com/ and

https://www.facebook.com/events/276028137967485?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D and https://www.jamevent.org/

March 20th 1 pm – 4 pm Wisteria Garden Party Ocean Beach Historical Society Fundraiser 4761 Niagara Ave. Ocean Beach, 92107 Spend the afternoon in the historic O.B. Wisteria Cottage garden under the largest wisteria canopy in Ocean Beach. Listen to live music including songs from the 1920s by local Bill Corwin and his Vintage Swing Band (with a dance area). Enjoy: Snacks & Beverages; Displays of Vintage photos & O.B. Signs; Opportunity Drawings: 50/50 and Merchandise. Dress Attire: Vintage, garden party, Purple,?or?O.B.?Stye! Minimum Suggested Donation: $20 – Entrance at Door More info: https://obhistory.org/

March 22nd Tuesday 7 pm – 8 pm A Practical Path to Sustainable Parenting Webinar Event by I Love a Clean San Diego From infants to teens, we’ll share how to integrate low-waste habits into daily routines in achievable ways, including toys, snacks, birthday parties, and school supplies, and how to effectively teach your children about environmental issues. More info:

https://www.facebook.com/events/2095342537292023?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

March 27th Sunday Hands-on Workshop to Build your own SoloBee Bungalow Shelter 7936 Lester Ave, Ste B, Lemon Grove 91945 Join us in the wood shop for a fun and fascinating workshop about the 700 species of San Diego Native Bees! Includes all parts to make one SoloBee Bungalow, plus an introduction to native bees and how to attract them to your shelter. $75 More info and to register: https://www.solobee.com

For Black Lives Matter and other communities of concern connections check out our list of social justice groups. Also many environmental groups are now embracing communities of concern, especially Climate groups that work on climate justice. Go to “get involved page” for their links http://www.oceanbeachgreencenter.org/get-involved.html

An excellent source for events and credible information from local and national sources is Peace San Diego at https://www.facebook.com/groups/PeaceSanDiego

A good source for events related to climate change and sustainability issues is San Diego Climate Action Network https://www.sdclimatenetwork.org/calendar/

New events are always happening….please check http://www.oceanbeachgreencenter.org/events-calendar.html for updates to the event list

Also visit our “get involved” tab http://www.oceanbeachgreencenter.org/get-involved.html for various group’s websites. Check their events page for their habitat restoration work parties, beach clean-ups, committee meetings, workshops, field trips etc.